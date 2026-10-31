Nevada Medical Directors Outlines Delegation Standards For Med Spas

MENAFN - GetNews) "A Nevada-licensed physician group says most medical spas opening across the state still misunderstand what a compliant medical director relationship actually requires, and is publishing the operational standard it uses with its own med spa clients."Nevada Medical Directors details the delegation agreements, standing protocols, and chart-review standards Nevada med spas must meet to stay compliant.

LAS VEGAS - 31 October, 2026 - Nevada Medical Directors, a group of Nevada-licensed physicians providing medical director services to medical spas across the state, today outlined the standard it applies when assigning a physician to a med spa's delegation and supervision structure. The standard covers written delegation agreements, standing protocols for injectable and laser aesthetic treatments, and scheduled chart review, the baseline the Nevada Board of Medical Examiners expects when non-physician staff administer aesthetic treatments under physician oversight.

More med spas have opened across Nevada in the past several years than the state's licensing infrastructure was built to casually absorb, and a growing share of them operate with a medical director listed on paper but with no documented delegation agreement, no standing protocol, and no scheduled chart review. That gap is the single most common compliance failure Nevada Medical Directors sees when a med spa reaches out after an inspection, a complaint, or a change in ownership.

"A medical director isn't a name on a license wall, it's a physician who has signed a delegation agreement, approved the protocols staff are working under, and is reviewing charts on a schedule," a Nevada Medical Directors spokesperson said. "Most of the med spas that contact us after a problem never had any of those three things in place, even though they believed they were covered."

What a Compliant Medical Director Relationship Requires

Nevada law requires a licensed physician to delegate aesthetic treatments like neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, and laser-based treatments to advanced practice nurses or physician assistants through a formal protocol, not a verbal understanding. A compliant relationship includes a written delegation agreement specific to the treatments offered at that location, standing orders that define what each delegated provider can perform without case-by-case physician sign-off, and a documented schedule for the physician to review a sample of patient charts. Nevada Medical Directors builds each of its medical director placements around those three documents before a med spa opens its doors, and reviews them again whenever a spa adds a new treatment category or a new delegated provider.

Standardizing Oversight Across Multiple Locations

Med spas operating more than one Nevada location face a separate problem: a single medical director agreement written for one site rarely transfers cleanly to a second. Staffing, equipment, and the mix of delegated providers differ by location, which means the delegation agreement and standing protocols have to be re-scoped per site rather than copied. Nevada Medical Directors structures its multi-location clients with a dedicated agreement and chart-review schedule for each address, with one physician maintaining oversight across the group so the standard of supervision doesn't vary from one location to the next.

"Owners expanding to a second or third location usually assume the paperwork from location one just needs the address changed," the Nevada Medical Directors team said. "It doesn't work that way under Nevada's delegation rules, and treating it like it does is exactly how a compliant spa turns into a non-compliant one without anyone noticing until an inspection."

About Nevada Medical Directors

Nevada Medical Directors provides licensed-physician medical director services to medical spas operating across Nevada, structuring the delegation agreements, standing protocols, and scheduled chart review that state supervision requirements call for. The group works with single-location and multi-location med spa owners to place a Nevada-licensed physician as medical director, scope delegation and standing orders to the specific treatments and providers at each site, and maintain the chart-review cadence the Nevada Board of Medical Examiners expects of a compliant delegation relationship. More information is available at nevadamedicaldirectors.