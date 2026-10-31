Simi Valley Gets A New HVAC Option As TOP AC Inc. Opens Local Base For Heating Repair, Installation And Tune-Ups

TOP AC Inc. HVAC contractor serving Los Angeles and 30+ neighborhoods with AC repair, installation, and heating services. CSLB #959168.

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Canoga Park-based licensed HVAC contractor adds a Simi Valley location, with 24/7 repair and monthly membership plans for local homeowners.

- Itai Kolet, Founder, TOP AC Inc VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As cooler nights arrive and Simi Valley households begin switching from air conditioning to heating, TOP AC Inc., a licensed HVAC contractor headquartered in Canoga Park, has opened a new Simi Valley location. The new site gives residents a closer base for heating repair, air conditioning service, equipment installation and preventive maintenance. It is now listed on Google Maps as Top AC Inc, with 24-hour availability and the company's toll-free number, (855) 999-8672.Why a Local Base Matters in Simi ValleySimi Valley sits in a basin ringed by the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills. That terrain traps summer heat and slows the evening cooldown, so cooling systems here run longer than they do in many coastal communities. In winter, overnight lows fall into the mid-40s, and the same equipment must switch to heating on short notice. Systems that carried a hot summer are often the ones that fail during the first cold week.Housing adds to the pressure. Much of the city was built between the 1960s and the 1980s, so many original furnaces, air handlers and duct systems are aging at roughly the same time. Homes near the Santa Susana Pass, including Santa Susana Knolls in ZIP code 93063, also see more dust and debris on outdoor units, which can clog coils and push compressors to overheat. Neighborhoods such as Wood Ranch and Big Sky, in ZIP code 93065, have newer systems that still depend on routine tune-ups to hold their efficiency.For residents in 93063, 93065 and 93094, the practical result is simple: when a furnace or air conditioner fails, every hour of waiting counts. TOP AC says the Simi Valley location is designed to shorten that wait by keeping technicians and scheduling closer to the neighborhoods it serves."Simi Valley homeowners deal with real heat in summer and cold mornings in winter, and they should not have to wait through either one for a technician," said Itai Kolet, founder of TOP AC Inc. "Opening a location here lets us answer calls faster, and our membership plans give families a predictable way to keep their systems running."Full-Service HVAC Under One RoofTOP AC's Simi Valley team handles AC repair, heating and furnace repair, central air conditioning, ductless mini-splits, heat pump installation, furnace installation, seasonal tune-ups, and commercial HVAC repair and maintenance. The company also offers indoor air quality work, including HEPA filtration, UV purifiers and duct cleaning, along with attic and crawl space insulation and financing options. It is a Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Dealer for ductless systems and an American Standard dealer, and it holds California contractor licenses CSLB #959168 and #1086117. Emergency repair is available around the clock.A Membership-First ApproachTOP AC's focus on memberships sets it apart from many local contractors. Its TOP CLUB residential program lets homeowners plan HVAC costs instead of absorbing surprise bills. Three tiers are available: TOP SMART at $15 per month, TOP COMFORT at $27 per month and TOP ELITE at $35 per month.Every tier includes two annual tune-ups valued at $300 and up to 40 percent off accessories. Members pay a reduced diagnostic fee of $65, $45 or $20, compared with the regular $125, and a reduced after-hours fee of $165, $135 or $120, compared with the regular $250. TOP COMFORT members receive 15 percent off repairs and TOP ELITE members receive 25 percent, both with two-year warranties. TOP ELITE also adds VIP priority scheduling and Reserve Bank credits. A minimum 12-month subscription is required to receive plan benefits.Local businesses can choose TOP CARE commercial plans, which start at $50 per month for the first unit and $35 for each additional unit, with three annual maintenance visits and 15 percent off repairs.What Customers Are SayingPublic reviews on the company's Google Business Profile, which holds a 4.8-star rating from 138 reviews, point to what homeowners look for in an HVAC contractor: honest guidance, fair pricing and clean work.One homeowner whose 14-year-old system failed during a spring heatwave wrote that "they were able to secure a brand new unit and install it the next day," adding that "the crew was clean and efficient and took care when working on my property." Another reviewer said that after "getting five estimates, we chose Top AC," describing the technician as "professional, honest, and great to work with" and the team as arriving "on time." A third customer, Dennis Sherman, summed up his experience in four words: "They met all their promises."Heating Season Tips for Simi Valley HomeownersTOP AC recommends that residents schedule a heating tune-up before the first cold snap rather than after a breakdown. Replace the air filter, test the thermostat in heating mode, clear leaves and debris from outdoor units, and run the furnace briefly now to catch odd noises or smells early. Older ducted systems should also get an airflow check, since leaky or undersized ductwork can waste energy in both seasons and leave rooms uneven. Systems more than 10 years old, or those with repeated repairs, may be worth a written repair-versus-replacement comparison.About TOP AC Inc.TOP AC Inc. is a licensed HVAC contractor headquartered at 21201 Victory Blvd, Suite 102, in Canoga Park, Los Angeles. Founded in 2011, the company serves homeowners and businesses across the San Fernando Valley, Simi Valley and more than 30 Los Angeles-area neighborhoods. It installs, repairs and maintains heating, cooling and indoor air quality systems, and offers TOP CLUB residential and TOP CARE commercial memberships. Customers rate the company 4.8 stars on Google and 4.8 on Yelp, with more than 350 reviews combined.To learn more about HVAC service in Simi Valley, visit the TOP AC Simi Valley page at .

Itai Kolet

TOP AC Inc.

+ +1 (855) 999-8672

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Simi Valley Gets a New HVAC Option as TOP AC Inc. Opens Local Base for Heating Repair, Installation and Tune-Ups News Provided By Top ac inc October 31, 2026, 23:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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