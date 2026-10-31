BSF Tripura Frontier Marks National Unity Day With Run For Unity Event

BSF Tripura Frontier Celebrates Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

The Border Security Force (BSF) of Tripura Frontier celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on Saturday to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. As part of the celebrations, the state administration in Agartala organised a Run for Unity, which saw the participation of over 100 BSF personnel. The event was flagged off by State Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was celebrated with patriotic fervour by Tripura Frontier of BSF to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and honour his invaluable contribution towards national integration. As part of the celebrations, more than 100 BSF personnel participated in the 'Run for Unity' organised by the State Administration in Agartala, which was flagged off by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tripura," said BSF.

Parade Participation and National Unity Pledge

In a post on X, BSF also mentioned that its platoon participated in the Ekta Diwas Parade, which was organised by Tripura Police at AD Nagar Police lines. The personnel at Frontier Headquarters also took the National Unity Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to uphold the unity and sovereignty of the country.

"A BSF platoon also participated in the Ekta Diwas Parade at AD Nagar Police Lines, organised by Tripura Police. Additionally, BSF personnel at Frontier Headquarters, Tripura, took the National Unity Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The celebrations highlighted BSF Tripura Frontier's dedication to the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and promoted the spirit of national unity, solidarity and patriotism," added BSF.

State-Level Observance in Agartala

Additonally, CM Manik Saha also participated in the state-level programme of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which was held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in the state capital Agartala. In a post on X, CM Saha mentioned that he took the pledge of national unity and reiterated his commitment to preserving the unity and integrity of India.

"I am delighted to have participated this morning in the state-level programme of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas held at Agartala's Swami Vivekananda Maidan. On this occasion, I take the pledge of national unity and reiterate our collective commitment to preserving the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of our country. On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, drawing inspiration from his ideals and visionary thoughts in this programme, we call upon everyone to work together towards building 'One India, Great India," said CM Manik Saha.

The government of India, since 2014, has been observing October 31 as National Unity Day to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the political integration of India and reaffirm the nation's commitment to unity, integrity and security. (ANI)

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