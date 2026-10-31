Columbia Movers 3Pdelivery615 Offer Short And Long Term Storage For Maury County Moves

3PDELIVERY615

The family-owned Franklin mover offers storage at its Columbia location, so Maury County customers can book the move and the storage with one company.

COLUMBIA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 3PDelivery615, a family-owned moving company based in Franklin, Tennessee, offers short and long term storage at its Columbia location. Households and businesses in Columbia, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant and across Maury County can book the move and the storage with one company.The Columbia location gives Maury County customers a local base for both services. A family that sells a house before the next one is ready can move its belongings out, keep them in storage, and have them delivered once the new home is ready. The same plan works when a closing date shifts, when a renovation runs past its finish date, or when a seller wants rooms cleared before listing photos. Storage in Columbia, TN is available for a few weeks or for a longer stay.Business customers can use the same option. An office that is changing spaces can hold furniture, files and equipment while the new space is prepared. A shop owner who is refitting a showroom can clear the floor without renting a separate unit and hiring a separate mover. Realtors and home stagers can point sellers to the same service when a listing needs rooms cleared before showings. As movers in Columbia, 3PDelivery615 handles residential and commercial moves, piano moves and long-distance moves. Customers can also book packing and unpacking, furniture assembly, and dump runs and donation runs for items that will not make the trip. Customers who already have a rental truck or a pod can book labor only, with movers who load or unload it without a truck from 3PDelivery615.The company grew out of a family furniture business. Brothers William and Miller Porter grew up moving furniture for their mother's Franklin store, PD's. William Porter is Head of Operations. Miller Porter is the company's Logistics Specialist. He drives the trucks and handles long-distance moves.That furniture background shapes the rest of the work. Alongside household and office moves, 3PDelivery615 provides designer receiving and warehousing for interior designers and furniture retailers, white glove delivery, interior design staging and installs, and mounting for TVs, mirrors, artwork and light fixtures.3PDelivery615 works from its Franklin base across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee, including Brentwood, Nolensville, Thompson's Station and Nashville. The Columbia location serves Columbia, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant and the rest of Maury County. Spring Hill sits between the two locations, so Spring Hill customers can book a move from either the Franklin base or the Columbia location. Customers looking for a moving company in Columbia or a nearby town can request service from either location through the same website.These steps help the movers load the truck in the right order, keep storage items together, and deliver the right boxes first when the new home is ready.Estimates are free. Customers can request one through the online quote form on the 3PDelivery615 website, use the text-to-book option on the site, or call the Franklin office. Each estimate covers the services the customer asks for, whether that is a move, storage, packing, labor only, or a delivery for a design project.About 3PDelivery6153PDelivery615 is a family-owned moving and delivery company based at 119 S Margin St, Franklin, TN 37064, with a second location in Columbia, TN. Brothers William and Miller Porter started the company after growing up moving furniture for their mother's Franklin store, PD's. Services include local and long-distance moving, packing, short and long term storage, white glove delivery, and designer receiving and warehousing. The company serves Franklin, Columbia, Spring Hill, Brentwood, Nashville and nearby Middle Tennessee communities. Phone: (615) 830-6882.

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Columbia Movers 3PDelivery615 Offer Short and Long Term Storage for Maury County Moves News Provided By Rotate Digital October 31, 2026, 23:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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