LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When an expired domain name is released by its registry, more than one party may be waiting to register it. Services handle this competing interest in different ways. Backorder, a UK-based service operated by Backorder Ltd, holds an auction only when there is real demand for a name it has caught.A domain backorder is a request to register a domain name as soon as it becomes available again. It is most commonly used for names that have expired and passed through the redemption and deletion process. At that stage they are known as pending delete domains, shortly before the registry releases them for new registration. Registering a name at that exact moment is known as drop catching.At Backorder, the outcome depends on how many users placed a backorder before the drop. If only one user has backordered a name and the registration attempt succeeds, the domain goes directly to that user. If several users have backordered the same name, it goes to a private auction open only to them. The company states that it does not admit hidden bidders or new entrants to these auctions and does not set inflated reserves.According to the company, many competing services trigger public auctions automatically regardless of demand, sometimes before a domain has even been deleted. Buyers may then bid on a name that is not guaranteed to be caught. Backorder auctions a domain only after it has been caught and only when more than one user has backordered it.Users who wish to get a domain via backorder can browse lists of pending delete names. They can also search keywords across more than 24 supported country code top-level domains (ccTLDs), including,.ai,.uk,.eu,.nl,.me and. Once a backorder is placed, the service monitors the drop and tracks its timing, then attempts to register the name the moment it is released, using its own proprietary software.. Users receive an email confirming the result.The company notes that a backorder does not guarantee a domain will be secured, because other people or services may be pursuing the same name. It does give the user a dedicated attempt during the release window.Backorder states that it holds direct relationships with registries including EURid, Nominet, SIDN and Identity Digital. It also states that its platform serves active users in more than 56 countries. The site is available in English, German, Spanish, French and Italian detail on the founder and the technology behind the service is on the company's about page.For further information on backordering expired country code domain names, visit .

Stephen Ramotowski

Backorder

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Backorder Outlines How Demand Decides Whether an Expired ccTLD Domain Goes to Auction News Provided By The Marketing Vibe October 31, 2026, 23:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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