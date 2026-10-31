Backorder Explains Why Catching An Expired Domain Name Is Decided In Milliseconds

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When a previously registered domain name is released back into the public pool, the chance to register it can be decided within a fraction of a second. Backorder, a UK-based service operated by Backorder Ltd, describes catching a domain as a millisecond-level competition. The company has built its service around the software and infrastructure needed to compete at that speed.A domain backorder is a request to register a domain name as soon as it becomes available again. Names typically reach this point after they have expired, passed through the redemption and deletion process, and entered what is known as“pending delete” status. The registry then releases them, and they become open for new registration. Registering a name at that exact moment is called drop catching.For most individuals, registering a name by hand at the instant it drops is impractical. The window is brief, and other people and automated services may be pursuing the same name. Backorder addresses this with its own proprietary catching software. According to the company, the ability to optimise both the underlying infrastructure and the code is central to how it competes for each release.Timing before the drop also plays a part. The company states that its direct accreditation with some registries gives it early access to upcoming releases, in some cases up to 14 days before the drop. It advises placing a backorder as early as possible, since a desirable name may be registered quickly by someone else once released. Backorder states that it holds direct relationships with registries including EURid, Nominet, SIDN and Identity Digital.Users can backorder domains across more than 24 country code top-level domains (ccTLDs), the extensions originally assigned to a country or territory, including,.ai,.uk,.eu,.nl,.me and. Once a backorder is placed, the service monitors the drop, tracks its timing and prepares the registration attempt. The user is then emailed with the result. Where more than one user has backordered a name and it is caught, it goes to a private auction between those users only.The company notes that a backorder does not guarantee a domain will be secured, as others may also be trying to register the same name. However, it does provide a dedicated attempt during the release window. More detail on the founder and the software behind the service is available on the company's about page.For further information on backordering expired country code domain names, visit

Stephen Ramotowski

Backorder

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Backorder Explains Why Catching an Expired Domain Name Is Decided in Milliseconds News Provided By The Marketing Vibe October 31, 2026, 23:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Human Rights, IT Industry, Technology



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