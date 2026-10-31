Iran's Bushehr Province Exports $3.59B In Goods In Seven Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 7.3 million tons of products, valued at $3.59 billion, were exported through the customs offices of Iran's Bushehr Province to 33 countries from March 21 through October 22, 2026.

This was reported by the General Customs Administration of Iran's Bushehr Province, citing the remarks of the provincial customs supervisor, Reza Mehrjuyi.

He added that there are 13 active customs offices operating in the Persian Gulf region of Bushehr Province.

The customs representative pointed out that, during the specified period, the majority of exports through Bushehr Province's customs offices were destined for China; specifically, 62% of the total exports handled by these offices were sent to China.

Mehrjuyi said that, over the course of seven months, goods valued at $13.2 million were exported to Qatar through the province's customs offices. These exports primarily consisted of agricultural products, food items, and minerals.

He noted that exports from Bushehr Province to Russia consist mainly of fish and fish products, including shrimp.

"Despite the current challenges facing Iran's international trade, priority remains placed on ensuring that the country's needs are met in a timely manner and that raw materials are delivered to manufacturing enterprises," he remarked.

According to Trend' s analysis of statistics from the Customs Administration of Iran, trade turnover through the customs offices of Bushehr Province from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026, amounted to 31.2 million tons, valued at $16.3 billion. During this period, 30 million tons of goods worth $11 billion were exported, while 1.2 million tons of goods valued at $5.3 billion were imported through the customs offices of Bushehr Province.