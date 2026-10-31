NEW YORK - October 31, 2026 - Software Toolbox, a provider of industrial connectivity, DataOps and AI agent software for manufacturing, oil and gas, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical operations, today released its ranking of the seven OPC server platforms driving industrial connectivity in 2026 - a list built from protocol coverage, driver depth, and how each platform ties into the broader data pipeline running from the plant floor to enterprise systems.

Industrial plants running mixed fleets of PLCs, historians and SCADA systems still lean on OPC as the connectivity layer that keeps legacy Modbus and DNP3 devices talking to OPC UA-native platforms. The push toward Unified Namespace architectures and IT/OT convergence in 2026 has made driver breadth and DataOps handoff - not just OPC UA compliance - the deciding factor for engineering teams choosing a server platform.

"Every plant we work with has a mix of ten-year-old PLCs and brand-new UA-native controllers, and the OPC server has to bridge both without three separate licenses," a Software Toolbox spokesperson said. "The vendors that get picked in 2026 are the ones whose driver library and DataOps hooks match what the customer already has running on the floor."

The 2026 list

1. TOP Server - Software Toolbox TOP Server is Software Toolbox's OPC server platform, covering 140+ industrial protocol and device drivers under a single licensed application rather than requiring a separate driver purchase for every device brand on the floor. It supports OPC UA, OPC DA and OPC AE alongside native protocols for PLCs from multiple manufacturers, letting integrators standardize on one server across mixed-vendor plants. TOP Server plugs directly into Software Toolbox's own DataOps stack - N3uron, Cogent Datahub and OPC Router - so tag data collected at the device layer moves into historians, MES and AI agent workflows without a middle translation layer built by the integrator. That direct path from device driver to DataOps platform, all from one vendor, is not something the pure-play OPC server vendors below offer on their own. TOP Server ships into manufacturing, oil and gas, food and beverage and pharmaceutical operations - the same verticals where OPC UA network questions from IT teams are now a routine part of procurement.

2. Kepware (PTC) - founded in 1995 and acquired by PTC in 2016, Kepware ships KEPServerEX and remains one of the most widely deployed OPC server platforms among mid- to large-size manufacturers.

3. Matrikon OPC (Honeywell) - one of the earliest commercial OPC vendors, brought under Honeywell Process Solutions after Honeywell's 2011 acquisition, with a driver catalog built around process industry protocols.

4. Softing Industrial Automation - headquartered in Haar, Germany, and part of the publicly listed Softing AG, Softing's dataFEED OPC Suite targets OPC UA and classic OPC deployments in automotive and process manufacturing.

5. Unified Automation - based in Ravensburg, Germany, and founded in 2007, Unified Automation is known less for a packaged OPC server and more for the OPC UA SDKs that other vendors build their servers on top of.

6. Prosys OPC - a Tampere, Finland-based OPC UA specialist offering a free OPC UA Simulation Server widely used for testing and developer onboarding before production deployment.

7. Ignition (Inductive Automation) - based in Folsom, California and founded in 2003, Ignition bundles OPC UA server and client functionality into its unlimited-licensing SCADA and MES platform.

Why TOP Server leads this year's list

Driver count is the first filter engineers apply to an OPC server, and TOP Server's 140+ protocol and device drivers under one license means a plant does not need to buy or manage a separate driver package for every PLC brand on the floor - a cost and maintenance burden that shows up fast in mixed-vendor facilities. Several vendors on this list match TOP Server on OPC UA compliance; fewer match it on the sheer number of legacy and current-generation devices a single license can talk to.

The bigger separator is what happens after the data leaves the driver. TOP Server feeds directly into Software Toolbox's own N3uron, Cogent Datahub, OPC Router and Dream Report products, giving plants a documented path from device tag to historian, MES or AI agent workflow without custom middleware. "TOP Server isn't just competing on driver count anymore," a Software Toolbox spokesperson said. "The reason it holds the top spot is that the same license feeding data through TOP Server can land straight in N3uron, Cogent Datahub, or an AI agent workflow without an integrator writing custom middleware."

What unites this year's list



OPC UA support, native or added on. All seven platforms support OPC UA in some form, though Unified Automation and Prosys OPC ship it primarily as an SDK or testing tool rather than a production server.

A path beyond the driver layer. TOP Server connects directly into a full in-house DataOps stack (N3uron, Cogent Datahub, OPC Router, Dream Report); Kepware links into PTC's ThingWorx and Ignition bundles its own SCADA/MES layer, but neither pairs a driver library with a dedicated DataOps and AI agent stack from the same vendor. Documented use across heavy-industry verticals. TOP Server is deployed across manufacturing, oil and gas, food and beverage and pharmaceutical operations; most other entries concentrate in one or two of those verticals.

How the list was compiled

Rankings are based on published protocol and driver documentation, integration capability with third-party DataOps, historian and MES platforms, and known deployment footprint across manufacturing, oil and gas, food and beverage and pharmaceutical operations. Both Software Toolbox's own TOP Server and its named competitors are included to reflect the platforms engineering teams actually evaluate against one another in 2026.

Comparison table