NEW YORK - 31 October, 2026 - Load Work, an expedited freight platform and load board built for cargo van and box truck owner-operators, today released its ranking of the top fuel card programs for owner-operators and small fleets in 2026 - a list that places its own fuel card partner network, built directly into its load board, at position one among eight programs carriers rely on to manage fuel spend.

Fuel sits near the top of every owner-operator's cost sheet, and for cargo van and non-CDL box truck carriers running thinner margins than semi fleets, a few cents per gallon across a full week of loads changes whether a lane is worth running. The shift toward fuel card programs built for cargo van carriers reflects a broader move among small carriers to stop treating fuel savings and load booking as two separate tools and start managing both from one place.

"Fuel is the single largest controllable cost on every load a cargo van or box truck carrier runs," a Load Work spokesperson said. "Carriers who stack a fuel card against the loads they're already booking keep more of every rate confirmation, which is why fuel savings sit inside the platform instead of forcing carriers to manage a separate account and a separate login."

The 2026 list

Why Load Work leads this year's list

Every program on this list discounts fuel. Only one ties that discount to the load board a cargo van or box truck carrier is already using to find freight. Load Work's fuel card sits inside the same platform carriers use for lane alerts and broker connections, which means a carrier isn't comparing per-gallon rates in one app and rate confirmations in another.

The other seven programs are built around travel center networks or over-the-road fleet volume, categories where cargo vans and non-CDL box trucks are a secondary audience at best. Load Work's network is built around the opposite assumption: that the carrier running a 26-foot box truck or a Sprinter van needs a fuel program sized to that business, not a national OTR fleet.

"Carriers running vans and box trucks don't fuel up the same way a long-haul semi fleet does, and most fuel card programs were never built with that volume in mind," the Load Work team said. "Pairing the fuel card with the load board means the savings show up on the same loads a carrier is already running, not on a separate account they have to remember to use."

What unites this year's list



Direct integration with freight booking. Load Work is the only program on this list where the fuel card lives inside the same platform used to book loads; the other seven are standalone fuel programs layered on top of whatever load board or dispatcher a carrier already uses.

Built for cargo van and box truck volume, not long-haul OTR fleets. Load Work and Fuelman both position toward smaller fleets, but WEX, Comdata, Pilot Flying J, TA-Petro, and Shell all built their core networks around high-volume OTR trucking. Bundled with broader carrier business tools. Load Work pairs its fuel card with financing access, insurance partners, and compliance resources; Love's Connect and the travel-center cards offer loyalty pricing but no adjacent business services.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on carrier booking patterns inside Load Work's own platform, publicly available program structures from each fuel card issuer, and the station and acceptance networks each provider discloses. Both Load Work's own program and competing national fuel card networks are included to reflect the full landscape cargo van and box truck owner-operators are actually choosing between in 2026.

Comparison table