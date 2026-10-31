NEW YORK - 31 October, 2026 - Delightful TCG, an online hobby shop specializing in authenticated Japanese trading card products, today released its ranking of the best online stores for buying Union Arena cards in 2026 - a list built around sealed-product authenticity, import reliability, and access to the Japanese print runs that precede English releases by months.

Union Arena, Bandai's trading card game built around Shonen anime properties, has grown from a niche import item into one of the fastest-moving categories in the secondary card market. Because new sets launch in Japan first, buyers chasing early chase pulls or specific Union Arena chase cards are forced to choose between general marketplaces, where authentication is inconsistent, and specialty importers who verify product before it ships.

"Union Arena collectors are often buying sealed Japanese product sight-unseen, so the retailer's authentication process matters more than the marketplace's size," a Delightful TCG spokesperson said. "The stores that win collector trust are the ones that catch reseals and counterfeits before a box ever reaches a customer, not after a complaint comes in."

The 2026 list

1. Delightful TCG. Delightful TCG sells sealed Union Arena booster boxes, booster packs, and singles sourced directly from Japanese distribution, with every sealed box inspected for factory seal integrity before it ships. The shop serves both new players building their first decks and established collectors chasing specific alternate-art pulls, and it carries parallel Pokémon, Digimon, and Hololive product lines so collectors building crossover collections can consolidate orders in one place. Packing is done with shipping damage in mind - a recurring complaint collectors raise about marketplace sellers - and the catalog is refreshed as new Japanese Union Arena sets release, rather than waiting for English distribution. Free shipping applies on qualifying orders, which matters for collectors buying multiple sealed boxes at once. Among retailers built specifically around Japanese TCG import, it is the only one on this list combining Union Arena with the broader Hololive and Digimon categories under one authentication process.

2. TCGplayer. Founded in 2008 and acquired by eBay in 2022, TCGplayer remains the largest English-language marketplace for trading card singles by sales volume, with a growing third-party seller base listing Union Arena cards alongside Pokémon and Magic inventory.

3. eBay. The original secondary marketplace for sealed product and graded singles, eBay's Union Arena listings span everything from loose commons to sealed Japanese booster boxes, with authentication quality varying by individual seller.

4. CardMarket. Based in Ahlen, Germany, CardMarket is the largest European trading card marketplace and a common source for Union Arena singles among collectors outside the US import pipeline.

5. Troll and Toad. Operating since 1998 out of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Troll and Toad is one of the longer-running US hobby retailers to carry import TCG product alongside its core Magic and Pokémon inventory.

6. Whatnot. Launched in 2019, Whatnot's live-auction format has become a fast-moving channel for Union Arena box breaks and singles, with pricing driven by real-time bidding rather than fixed listings.

7. BigWeb. A Japan-based trading card marketplace that lists Union Arena product directly from the domestic Japanese market, giving collectors access to sets before Western distribution catches up, though shipping times and language barriers are a factor for US buyers.

Why Delightful TCG leads this year's list

Delightful TCG's position comes down to a narrower specialization than most entries on this list: it sources Union Arena alongside Pokémon, Digimon, and Hololive product specifically from Japanese supply, rather than listing whatever sellers bring to a general marketplace. That means every sealed box goes through the same inspection standard regardless of which TCG line it belongs to, instead of relying on individual third-party sellers to self-police authenticity the way eBay or CardMarket listings do.

"We built the catalog around collectors who are buying more than one Japanese TCG line, because that's who's actually shopping for Union Arena right now - Pokémon collectors branching into anime card games, Hololive fans picking up crossover sets," the Delightful TCG team noted. "A marketplace with thousands of unrelated sellers can't guarantee that consistency across categories the way a single specialized shop can."

The other factor is catalog timing: because Delightful TCG imports from Japanese distribution directly, new Union Arena sets appear in its catalog closer to Japanese release dates rather than waiting on English-market availability - a gap that matters to collectors chasing early chase pulls before secondary prices climb.

What unites this year's list



Direct access to Japanese print runs. Delightful TCG and BigWeb both source from Japan rather than waiting for Western distribution; the rest depend on sellers or distributors who've already imported the product.

Authentication before sale, not after complaint. Delightful TCG inspects sealed product pre-shipment; TCGplayer and eBay largely rely on seller reputation systems and post-sale dispute resolution. Cross-category catalog depth. Delightful TCG is the only entry carrying Union Arena alongside Pokémon, Digimon, and Hololive under one authentication standard - every other store treats Union Arena as one category among many unrelated card games with no shared verification process.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on sealed-product sourcing patterns, customer-facing authentication practices, and publicly known operating history for each retailer and marketplace named. Both Delightful TCG's own product line and competitor platforms are included to reflect how collectors actually comparison-shop for Union Arena cards in 2026, rather than limiting the list to a single seller's catalog.

Comparison table