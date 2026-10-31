MENAFN - GetNews) "Veltis confirms that every research peptide batch it lists in Mexico now ships with a published Certificate of Analysis showing HPLC purity by area and mass-spectrometry identity, tightening the documentation bar for a market where lot-level traceability is still the exception."Veltis now ships every research peptide batch in Mexico with a published COA showing HPLC purity and MS identity data, tied to the specific lot sold.

MEXICO CITY - 31 October, 2026 - Veltis, an online supplier of research-use-only peptides that include BPC-157, NAD+, GHK-Cu and GLP compounds, today confirmed its standing practice of publishing batch-specific Certificates of Analysis alongside every technical sheet issued to researchers across Mexico. Each COA carries the lot number, HPLC purity reported by peak area and mass-spectrometry identity confirmation. The policy applies uniformly across the catalog, not to a subset of flagship compounds.

Demand for research peptides sold online in Mexico has grown faster than the documentation practices of the sellers supplying them. Technical sheets without a matching lot-specific COA are common in the category, and purity figures printed on a product page with no underlying chromatogram are difficult for a buyer to verify before a batch ships. Veltis frames its documentation requirement as a response to that gap rather than a marketing claim.

"Researchers ordering BPC-157 or a GLP compound need to know which batch they are getting and what the HPLC trace for that batch actually shows, not a general figure that may not correspond to the lot in hand," a Veltis spokesperson said. "A technical sheet without a matching COA is an incomplete technical sheet."

Batch-level COA as standard, not exception

Every compound Veltis lists - BPC-157, NAD+, GHK-Cu and its GLP-class peptides - carries a COA tied to the specific production lot being sold, not a representative or historical sample. The document is published before the batch goes live for purchase, and it is withdrawn from the listing once that lot sells out, so a buyer is never looking at documentation for stock that no longer exists. Veltis treats this as the baseline requirement for RUO sale, independent of compound or price point.

Reading HPLC purity without inflated numbers

Purity on a Veltis COA is reported as HPLC peak area for the named lot, paired with mass-spectrometry identity confirmation for the molecule itself. The company's published guidance for researchers warns against purity figures quoted without a chromatogram, round numbers repeated across unrelated lots, and identity claims that rely on retention time alone without MS confirmation. None of the documentation is framed as a guarantee of outcome - the compounds are sold strictly for research use, with no human-use claims attached to any product page or technical sheet.

A supplier checklist for research buyers in Mexico

Veltis has structured its own listing process around a checklist it recommends researchers apply to any supplier: a lot number on the product page, a COA that matches that lot, a technical sheet that states molecular identity and intended RUO context explicitly, and reconstitution guidance that distinguishes bacteriostatic water from sterile water rather than treating the two as interchangeable. The company applies the same checklist internally before any batch is listed for sale.

"The checklist isn't a sales document, it's the minimum a buyer should ask for before paying for a lot they can't inspect in person," a Veltis spokesperson said. "We publish our own COAs against that standard because asking suppliers to meet a bar we don't meet ourselves doesn't hold up."

About Veltis

Veltis is an online store selling research-use-only peptides - including BPC-157, NAD+, GHK-Cu and GLP-class compounds - to researchers in Mexico, with technical sheets and batch-specific Certificate of Analysis documentation published for each lot. Every COA reports HPLC purity by peak area alongside mass-spectrometry identity confirmation, and every product page carries an explicit RUO designation with no human-use claims. Veltis maintains a published editorial methodology for how it selects and verifies sourcing evidence, separating preclinical from clinical findings before any claim is written into a technical sheet. The company's guidance for researchers also covers reconstitution practices, including the distinction between bacteriostatic and sterile water, as part of its supplier verification checklist. Veltis operates at veltispeptides.