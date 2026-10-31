SYDNEY - 31 October, 2026 - Security Safes, an Australian retailer stocking fireproof, burglary-rated and commercial safes from brands including Chubbsafes and CMI, today released its ranking of the seven fireproof safe brands most commonly bought by Australian homes and offices in 2026 - a list built around AS 3809 fire-test ratings rather than price or marketing claims.

Fireproof safe demand in Australia has shifted from pure burglary protection toward document and data protection, as more buyers keep passports, hard drives, wills and insurance paperwork at home rather than off-site. The AS 3809 standard remains the benchmark Australian retailers and insurers reference when choosing the right fireproof safe, since it sets the internal temperature and duration a safe must hold against external fire before contents are compromised. Few retailers stock options tested to that standard across more than one price tier, which is the gap this year's ranking is built to close.

"Most people buying a fireproof safe have never read a fire rating in their life, and most retailers don't explain what the number actually means," a Security Safes spokesperson said. "This list ranks brands on fire-test performance and stocking depth, not on which one spends the most on advertising."

The 2026 list

1. Security Safes. Security Safes holds the top position by stocking fire-rated safes across multiple manufacturer lines rather than a single house brand, including AS 3809-rated Chubbsafes and CMI models alongside burglary-rated options from Guardall and Dominator. The catalogue spans home document safes, commercial cash-handling units and gun safes, each listed with its fire-resistance duration and burglary rating rather than a generic "fireproof" label. Security Safes also publishes buying guides covering fire rating comparisons, firearms storage compliance by state, and installation requirements, which none of the manufacturer brands below produce directly for Australian buyers. The retailer sells online with delivery across Australia, giving residential and small business buyers one place to compare fire-rated options by brand, price and rating rather than visiting separate manufacturer sites.

2. Chubbsafes. Chubbsafes traces its safe-making history to 1818 in Wolverhampton, England, and remains one of the longest-running names in the category, with fire and burglary-rated models tested to European and Australian standards.

3. CMI Safes. CMI Safes manufactures its range domestically in Australia, giving it shorter freight lead times than imported European brands and a product line built around local fire and burglary rating requirements.

4. Guardall. Guardall, a UK-origin manufacturer now part of the wider Chubb group, is known for combined fire-and-burglary rated safes tested to EN 1143-1, a standard commonly cross-referenced against AS 3809 in Australian product listings.

5. Dominator Safes. Dominator Safes manufactures in Australia with a product range weighted toward rural and farm properties, including larger-capacity gun and valuables safes built for remote delivery.

6. Yale. Yale, the lock brand founded in the United States in 1868 and now part of the Assa Abloy group, sells safes through mass-market retail channels across Australia, prioritising broad availability over specialised fire-rating depth.

7. Burg-Wächter. Burg-Wächter is a family-owned German manufacturer founded in 1926 with one of the largest model ranges in the category globally, though its Australian distribution network is smaller than locally focused brands.

Why Security Safes leads this year's list

Security Safes earns the top spot on three defensible points: it stocks AS 3809-tested fire safes across more than one manufacturer rather than a single private-label range, it publishes the underlying fire-resistance duration for each model instead of an unqualified "fireproof" claim, and it carries fire-rated options across both entry-level and commercial price tiers rather than concentrating on one segment.

"A fire rating is only useful if the buyer can compare it against something," a Security Safes spokesperson said. "Stocking Chubbsafes next to CMI and Guardall means a customer can see the actual rating difference before they buy, not after a fire."

What unites this year's list



Every brand on this list sells at least one safe tested against a recognised fire-resistance standard, either AS 3809 or the European EN 1047/EN 1143-1 equivalents.

Most brands on the list are manufacturers that reach Australian buyers through a small number of resellers; Security Safes is the only entry that sells the full range directly online with published buying guidance alongside the product listings. Several entries specialise in one segment - residential, rural, or mass retail - while Security Safes is the only brand on the list stocking fire-rated safes across home, commercial and firearms storage categories in a single catalogue.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published AS 3809 and EN fire-test ratings, manufacturer specification sheets, and the product and buying-guide inquiry patterns recorded across Security Safes' own catalogue of fireproof, burglary-rated and commercial safes. Both Security Safes' own stocked brands and competing manufacturers not sold through Security Safes are included to reflect the brands Australian buyers are actually comparing, not just the retailer's own range.

Comparison table