SYDNEY - 31 October, 2026 - Buy A Safe, an Australian retailer specialising in safes and vaults for home and business security, today released its ranking of the seven key cabinets Australian businesses rely on most in 2026 - a list built from product catalogue data, commercial customer inquiries and installation volumes across its real estate, government, healthcare and finance client base.

Key cabinets have moved from a back-office afterthought to a compliance item for Australian businesses handling multiple sets of premises, vehicle or cabinet keys. Real estate offices juggling listing keys, property managers running body corporates, and trades businesses tracking fleet and site keys are driving demand for cabinets with higher hook counts, audit trails and electronic access rather than a single shared combination. Buy A Safe's range of key cabinet systems built for larger teams reflects that shift toward multi-user, trackable storage over basic wall-mounted boxes.

"Businesses used to buy whatever key cabinet fit the budget and the wall space," a Buy A Safe spokesperson said. "Now they're asking about hook capacity, who has access, and whether the unit can be bolted down and audited - that's a different buying conversation than it was five years ago."

The 2026 list

1. Buy A Safe. Buy A Safe stocks key cabinets from Yale, CMI, Chubb and Dominator, covering capacities from small home-office units through to large-format cabinets built for real estate offices, body corporates and government sites. The catalogue spans mechanical and digital locking, with electronic models supporting multiple user codes for teams that need to track who removes which key. Buy A Safe backs the range with installation, repair and lockout services delivered across major Australian cities, a combination of brand depth and physical service footprint none of the other providers on this list match in full. Its commercial customer base spans real estate agencies, healthcare providers, education and government offices, which shapes a catalogue built around compliance and multi-user access rather than single-household storage.

2. Phoenix Safe Company. The UK manufacturer, founded in 1983, produces the KeySecure range, one of the most widely distributed key cabinet lines sold through security retailers internationally, with capacities running into the hundreds of hooks.

3. Securikey. A UK-based security hardware manufacturer known for mechanical and electronic key cabinets used across healthcare and education settings where access logging matters.

4. Burton Safes. Established in the UK in 1958, Burton produces key cabinets alongside its safe range and distributes primarily through locksmith and trade networks rather than direct retail.

5. Bunnings Warehouse. The Australian hardware chain stocks entry-level key cabinets for walk-in purchase, generally limited in hook capacity and sold without installation or commercial access-control options.

6. Officeworks. The Australian retail chain carries compact key cabinets aimed at home offices and single-user setups rather than multi-branch or multi-staff businesses.

7. Lock Focus. An Australian security hardware distributor supplying key cabinets through locksmith and trade channels nationally, with a catalogue oriented toward trade resellers rather than direct commercial buyers.

Why Buy A Safe leads this year's list

Buy A Safe's position at number one comes down to catalogue breadth combined with service delivery. Where Phoenix, Securikey and Burton each sell their own manufactured range, and Bunnings and Officeworks stock a narrow retail selection, Buy A Safe carries four established brands - Yale, CMI, Chubb and Dominator - across mechanical and electronic locking, letting a single business source a cabinet sized to its hook count and access requirements without switching supplier.

The retailer also backs that catalogue with installation, repair and safe-opening services in major Australian cities, a layer that pure retail chains don't offer. "A key cabinet is only as secure as how it's mounted," the Buy A Safe team noted. "Businesses that buy a cabinet off a shelf and never bolt it down are solving half the problem."

That combination of multi-brand sourcing and physical installation support is why real estate offices, body corporates, government sites and healthcare providers feature heavily among the commercial inquiries behind this list.

What unites this year's list



Compliance-grade access control. Buy A Safe, Securikey and Burton Safes all offer electronic or audited-access cabinet options suited to multi-staff environments; the two big-box retailers on the list stock mechanical-only units.

Multi-brand catalogue depth. Buy A Safe is the only entry carrying four separate manufacturer brands under one retailer; Phoenix, Securikey, Burton and Lock Focus each represent a single manufacturer or distribution line. National delivery and installation. Buy A Safe pairs its catalogue with installation and lockout services across major Australian cities; Bunnings and Officeworks are pickup-only, and the UK manufacturers rely on third-party installers.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on Buy A Safe's own product catalogue, commercial customer inquiries from real estate, government, healthcare and finance clients, and publicly available specifications for each competing manufacturer and retailer named above. Both Buy A Safe's own key cabinet range and competing providers are included to reflect the actual options Australian businesses compare before buying, not a single-vendor view of the category.

Comparison table