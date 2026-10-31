Zelensky Outlines Possible Dates For Trilateral Meeting Between Ukraine, US, Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with American journalist Tony Perkins, Ukrinform reports.

"First of all, this is good that we will have an opportunity to bring Russians to negotiations. We are thankful to the American side for mediation during our meeting in Oslo. That was a proposition from America to have a meeting in November," Zelensky said.

According to him, the meeting could take place between November 6 and 10. Abu Dhabi has been tentatively chosen as the venue.

"It has to be in Abu Dhabi, but, you know, there are a lot of different sensitive moments and a lot of challenges in the Middle East. I do not know if it will be exactly these dates or exactly in Abu Dhabi, but we will support this," Zelensky said.

Ukraine hopes European partners will help fund purchase of 500 Patriot missiles – Zelensky

He stressed that Ukraine supports the U.S. proposal to hold a trilateral meeting at the technical level.

"Three groups – from Ukraine, Russia and the United States will join in November in Abu Dhabi," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky said that Ukraine was waiting for the United States to set a date for trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, which he hoped would take place by November 10.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here