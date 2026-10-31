JAN-PRO Of Utah Outlines What A Commercial Cleaning Program Covers

JAN-PRO of Utah outlines what a recurring commercial cleaning program covers, emphasizing consistent service, high-touch disinfection, floor care, and quality accountability.

JAN-PRO of Utah outlines the scope of a recurring commercial cleaning program and the reasons Salt Lake City-area businesses outsource the work.

- Ryan Richter, President & CEO at JAN-PRO of UtahSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting of Utah has outlined what a recurring commercial cleaning program covers and the reasons Salt Lake City-area businesses outsource the work rather than manage it in-house. While commercial cleaning is often understood as trash removal and vacuuming, a defined program encompasses a broader and more consistent scope.According to the company, the value of professional commercial cleaning appears in areas that are easy to overlook, including reduced sick days, longer-lasting floors and finishes, and a consistently professional appearance. Those outcomes are associated with a defined, recurring program rather than occasional cleaning. The company notes that its service is delivered through a three-part system that maps, delivers, and tracks the cleaning, with quality verified through a 50-point checklist.JAN-PRO of Utah identifies what a commercial cleaning program covers:A consistent, recurring schedule. The core of commercial cleaning is regularity. Restrooms, break rooms, and high-touch surfaces cleaned on a dependable cadence support a healthier workplace in a way occasional cleaning does not. The schedule is built around how the business operates.High-touch surface disinfection. Desks, door handles, shared equipment, and restrooms are common transmission points. Disinfecting these points on a consistent schedule affects how much illness circulates through a workplace.Floor and surface care. Carpets, hard floors, and common areas take constant traffic. Regular care keeps them presentable and extends their service life, protecting the investment a business has made in its space.Quality tracking and accountability. The company notes that its process uses a documented checklist to verify each cleaning and a response commitment to address any issue within 24 hours, which distinguishes a professional program from a lower-cost arrangement.Options for green cleaning and facility security. The company notes that it offers environmentally responsible cleaning products and follows defined security procedures, including uniformed, name-tagged cleaners, relevant to facilities with sustainability goals or data-sensitive environments.“What businesses are really buying is consistency and not having to think about the cleaning. A recurring program means the same standard every visit, verified and tracked, and a specific person accountable for the result. That is the product, and it is what a one-off cleaning cannot provide.” Ryan Richter, President & CEO at JAN-PRO of UtahSalt Lake City has a business base weighted toward technology, healthcare, and professional services, spread from the downtown core out along the Wasatch Front. Facilities across those sectors rely on a clean, professional, and often compliance-sensitive environment, which a recurring program with documented quality tracking is designed to support. The company reports a 99% customer retention rate, which it attributes to its owner-operator model and consistent service.Businesses in the region can request a no-cost consultation from JAN-PRO of Utah to set up or review a cleaning program. The office provides commercial cleaning in Salt Lake City, janitorial services in Salt Lake City, and commercial cleaning in Sandy. A local consultant can be reached at (801) 892-0110.About JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting of Utah:JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting of Utah provides commercial cleaning and disinfection services across Salt Lake City, Sandy, and surrounding communities in Salt Lake, Utah, Davis, Weber, and Cache counties. The office serves offices, medical facilities, financial institutions, industrial sites, and retail locations through certified owner-operator franchisees using standardized, industry-specific cleaning systems. It is part of the JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchise network, which operates across 41 states and 9 countries. Cleaning and disinfecting services are provided by independently owned and operated JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchisees. Learn more at jan-pro/utah/.

Ryan Richter

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting of Utah

+1 801-892-0110

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JAN-PRO of Utah Outlines What a Commercial Cleaning Program Covers News Provided By Concinnity Digital October 31, 2026, 22:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management



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