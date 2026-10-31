Madhya Pradesh Records Strong Tourism Growth In 2025, With International Visits Rising

Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple - Ujjain

The Bhimbetka rock paintings in Madhya Pradesh, India

Thunderous Splendor of Dhuandhar Waterfalls – Jabalpur

Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers

More than 210 million tourist visits recorded, while international wildlife tourism grew by 17.44%

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh recorded strong growth in tourism in 2025, welcoming more than 210 million tourist visits, according to figures released by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. The State recorded 183,035 international visitors, representing a 9.10% increase over 2024. Overall tourist arrivals rose by approximately 57% compared with the previous year, driven primarily by domestic travel, while international visitation also continued to register year-on-year growth.The figures reflect the breadth of Madhya Pradesh's tourism landscape, which spans spiritual and pilgrimage destinations, wildlife and nature, UNESCO-listed heritage, historic towns, leisure experiences and community-based tourism. Over the past five years, total tourist arrivals have increased substantially, from more than 48 million in 2021 to over 210 million in 2025.Wildlife Emerges as a Strong International InterestWildlife tourism recorded particularly notable growth among international visitors. Of the 183,035 international tourists who visited Madhya Pradesh in 2025, more than 51% - 93,412 visitors - travelled to wildlife destinations. International visitation to the wildlife segment grew by 17.44%, nearly twice the overall growth rate in international arrivals.Madhya Pradesh's network of 11 national parks, nine tiger reserves and 24 wildlife sanctuaries provides a broad range of nature and wildlife experiences. Bandhavgarh received 31,390 international visitors and Kanha 23,992, while Kuno National Park received 6,316 international visitors, amid continued global interest in India's cheetah conservation programme. Across the State, approximately 1.7 million wildlife visits were recorded in 2025.The growing international interest in wildlife complements Madhya Pradesh's established position as a destination for heritage and cultural travel, creating opportunities for visitors to combine wildlife experiences with the State's historic and cultural sites.Heritage and Spiritual Tourism Remain CentralHeritage and archaeological destinations recorded several million visits in 2025. Madhya Pradesh's three UNESCO World Heritage Sites - Khajuraho, Sanchi and Bhimbetka - form part of a wider heritage landscape that includes Gwalior, Mandu and Orchha.The State's heritage portfolio is also expanding internationally, with 15 sites from Madhya Pradesh included on India's UNESCO Tentative List. Orchha, Mandu and Satpura Tiger Reserve are among Madhya Pradesh's sites on India's UNESCO Tentative List.Spiritual and pilgrimage tourism remains another significant component of the State's overall tourism activity. Destinations including Ujjain, Chitrakoot, Maihar and Amarkantak recorded substantial visitor numbers during the year, with spiritual tourism accounting for a significant share of domestic travel.Expanding into Community and Emerging Tourism ExperiencesAlongside its established tourism segments, Madhya Pradesh is developing experiences that connect visitors more closely with local communities and traditional livelihoods.At Pranpur near Chanderi, recognised as India's first Craft Handloom Tourism Village, visitors can observe traditional Chanderi weaving, interact with artisans and experience the craft within its local setting. The initiative connects tourism with the preservation of traditional skills and rural livelihoods.The State is also developing new experiences around astro-tourism, with six rural Astro Villages being developed across different districts. Together with a growing network of homestays and community-based tourism initiatives, these developments are broadening the range of experiences available beyond conventional sightseeing.A Diverse Tourism LandscapeThe 2025 figures indicate continued growth across Madhya Pradesh's diverse tourism portfolio, while the rise in international wildlife visitation points to increasing overseas interest in its natural landscapes and conservation areas.As the State continues to develop experiences across wildlife, heritage, spirituality, crafts, rural communities and nature-based tourism, Madhya Pradesh is expanding its international tourism offering while maintaining a strong connection with its cultural and natural heritage.

ZM

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

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Madhya Pradesh Records Strong Tourism Growth in 2025, with International Visits Rising News Provided By Vinsan Graphics October 31, 2026, 22:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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