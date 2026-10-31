Anguilla Sets Its Sights On Latin America's Luxury Travelers

Chantelle Richardson, deputy director of tourism for the Anguilla Tourist Board, presents at the opening general session of Virtuoso On Tour Latin America in Rio de Janeiro.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Anguilla Tourist Board sponsored the opening general session at Virtuoso On Tour Latin America for the first time, presenting the island's luxury travel experiences to more than 300 travel professionals.The presentation, delivered during the Oct. 27-29 event, supported the tourist board's push to diversify Anguilla's source markets and elevate its visibility among luxury travel advisors in Latin America.The opportunity is substantial. Travel-related categories account for approximately 20% of the roughly $1.6 trillion global luxury market, or about $324 billion, according to the 2025 Bain-Altagamma luxury study presented at the event. Included in that travel-related spending is luxury hospitality, which represents approximately 17% of the overall luxury market, or about $280 billion.Chantelle Richardson, deputy director of tourism, delivered the destination presentation, highlighting Anguilla's 33 white-sand beaches, exceptional accommodations, celebrated culinary scene and warm hospitality, along with its romantic allure and relaxed approach to luxury.“Our first destination presentation at the opening general session of Virtuoso On Tour Latin America marked an important milestone in strengthening Anguilla's positioning within the luxury travel market,” Richardson said.“This platform allowed us to connect with leading travel professionals and showcase Anguilla's appeal to Latin American travelers seeking meaningful family experiences, exceptional cuisine and warm, personalized hospitality. From leisurely beachfront lunches to sunset dining, Anguilla offers an intimate sense of luxury, where guests feel personally welcomed and every experience becomes a lasting memory.”She added,“Our focus now is on building on these connections to develop lasting partnerships and create business opportunities that benefit our tourism partners and the people of Anguilla.”The opening presentation was followed by nearly 50 one-on-one appointments with advisors and agencies serving luxury travelers. The meetings provided opportunities to discuss Anguilla's accommodation partners, curated itineraries and wider tourism experiences, helping advisors match the island's offerings with their clients' interests.The Latin American outreach builds on the tourist board's broader strategy of strengthening its presence in influential luxury travel networks, developing trade relationships and encouraging future visitation.PHOTO CAPTION: Chantelle Richardson, center, deputy director of tourism for the Anguilla Tourist Board, with Alfredo Pacheco, left, trade relations representative for Brazil, and Julieta Peyrás, trade relations manager, both of EM Marketing & Communication, at Virtuoso On Tour Latin America in Rio de JaneiroAbout AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

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Anguilla sets its sights on Latin America's luxury travelers News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 31, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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