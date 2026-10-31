Martinique Expects 275 Cruise Calls In 2026-27 Season

Orient Express Corinthian, the world's largest luxury sailing yacht, made its inaugural call in Saint-Pierre, Martinique, on Oct. 27.

A rendering of the new Place Bertin Premium Cruise Welcome Hub in Saint-Pierre

New ship arrivals, expanded homeporting and a focus on the visitor experience will shape this season

FORT-DE-FRANCE, MARTINIQUE, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Martinique is forecasting 275 cruise ship calls for the 2026-27 season, a 12.7% increase over the previous season. The schedule includes 65 ships operated by 30 cruise lines, bringing visitors to the destination's ports, tourism businesses and local communities.The season follows a strong 2025-26, during which Martinique welcomed 244 cruise calls from 33 cruise lines operating 61 ships. The destination recorded 330,322 transit cruise passengers, a 10% increase over the previous season.The arrival of larger vessels, including MSC World Europa, alongside new luxury and ultra-luxury offerings from Four Seasons Yachts and Orient Express Sailing Yachts, reflects the range of cruise experiences now coming to Martinique. These developments also bring new considerations for port infrastructure, visitor services and the experiences available ashore.“Martinique's gastronomy, art, culture and natural beauty offer opportunities to showcase the island's distinctive identity this season while reinforcing the importance of preserving our rich heritage, protecting unique landscapes and maintaining the authentic character of our communities,” said Hervé Bullot, director of development for the Martinique Tourism Authority (MTA).Cruise calls extend across the islandCruise calls will bring visitors to destinations across Martinique, from the capital, Fort-de-France, to the northern town of Saint-Pierre and southern coastal communities including Trois-Îlets, Les Anses-d'Arlet and Le Marin.Saint-Pierre is scheduled to receive 33 calls during the season, including Orient Express Corinthian's inaugural visit on Oct. 27 and upcoming inaugural calls by Four Seasons I on Nov. 26 and Explora III on Jan. 26, 2027.The historic northern town has become a key port of call for Martinique's luxury and ultra-luxury cruise lines, welcoming sailing vessels and yachts whose guests can discover its history, heritage and distinctive landscape.To enhance the reception of luxury cruise visitors in Saint-Pierre, the MTA and the city have joined forces to co-fund the new Place Bertin Premium Cruise Welcome Hub, which debuted Oct. 27. The new space features a premium welcome kiosk, destination photo opportunities, directional tourist signage from the pier and dedicated cultural programming curated by the Cap Nord Tourist Office for every call through late December.In Saint-Pierre, English-language and service quality training sessions have also begun for participating merchants to strengthen visitor services and increase opportunities for local businesses. The training is fully funded by the MTA, with support from the Martinique Chamber of Commerce and Industry.﻿In Trois-Îlets, 13 calls are expected, supported by plans for a new reception desk at Pointe-du-Bout Marina and a Cruise Village featuring eight to 10 local vendors. Les Anses-d'Arlet is scheduled for 24 calls, while Le Marin will welcome three calls by Four Seasons I as its waterfront undergoes development.Across several ports, discussions are also underway to introduce pop-up arts and crafts villages that would give local artisans additional opportunities to connect with cruise visitors.Fort-de-France prepares for a strong seasonFort-de-France will remain the center of cruise activity, with its two terminals handling the majority of the season's calls. Les Tourelles, Martinique's primary hub for homeporting, also welcomes transit calls and is scheduled for 105 calls from 12 cruise lines operating 19 ships, with potential passenger traffic of more than 312,000. Pointe Simon, which handles transit calls, is expected to receive 97 calls involving 21 cruise lines and 41 ships, with potential passenger traffic of more than 200,000.Five ships are scheduled to homeport in Martinique during the season: Costa Favolosa, Le Bougainville, MSC Opera, MSC World Europa and CFC Croisières' Renaissance. MSC Opera will begin homeporting operations on Nov. 20, with service scheduled through Sept. 24, 2027. MSC World Europa, which carries about 6,700 passengers, will arrive Dec. 5.Four inaugural calls are scheduled at Les Tourelles: MSC Opera on Nov. 20, Vasco da Gama on Nov. 29, MSC World Europa on Dec. 5 and Le Lapérouse on Dec. 27.The Tourism Office Terres du Centre will manage visitor reception and Cruise Village activities at the Pointe Simon and Les Tourelles terminals, including information services and musical entertainment. The arrangements are intended to provide a welcoming introduction to Martinique while helping visitors connect with local businesses and culture.Cruise operations will also be coordinated around major events in the capital, including the Fort-de-France Half-Marathon on Nov. 29, the annual Boucans de la Baie celebration on Dec. 30 and Carnival in February 2027.As the season gets underway, Martinique's focus will be on making the most of its growing cruise traffic while ensuring visitors encounter the island's cultural richness, local hospitality and distinct sense of place.About MartiniqueMartinique, often referred to as the Caribbean island with French flair, the Isle of Flowers, the Rum Capital of the World and the home of famed poet Aimé Césaire, is celebrated for its distinctive blend of French sophistication, Creole culture and natural beauty. As an overseas region of France, it features modern and reliable infrastructure, including well-maintained roads, utilities, hospitals and telecommunications services.The island's unspoiled beaches, volcanic peaks, lush rainforests, waterfalls and more than 80 miles of hiking trails make it one of the Caribbean's premier natural destinations.This blend of natural beauty, cultural richness and modern conveniences has earned Martinique international recognition, including a place on The New York Times'“52 Places to Go in 2023” list. The Bay of Fort-de-France, fronting the island's vibrant capital, was also inducted into The Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World. Martinique is featured in Villas of Distinction's luxury villa portfolio, offering travelers a curated collection of private villas and personalized concierge services.Martinique was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2021, while the Volcanoes and Forests of Mount Pelée and the Pitons of Northern Martinique were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2023. The island's iconic yole tradition has also earned UNESCO recognition, with its safeguarding practices selected for UNESCO's Register of Good Safeguarding Practices.A destination like no other - Martinique c'est magnifique!For more information, visit martinique.

Natalia Lopez

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

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Martinique expects 275 cruise calls in 2026-27 season News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 31, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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