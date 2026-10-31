Sweet Briar College Celebrates 100Th Annual Horse Show, Marking A Century Of Equestrian Excellence

Hallie Nelson '29 and Sweet Briar's Hemingway compete over fences.

President Mary Pope M. Hutson '83

Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus-it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Historic milestone honors more than a century of riding tradition, national championships, and equestrian education at Sweet Briar College in Virginia.

- President Mary Pope M. Hutson '83SWEET BRIAR, VA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sweet Briar College celebrated its tradition of equestrian excellence by commemorating a very special milestone: its 100th Annual Horse Show, held on Oct. 3, 2026.Individual riders, including Sweet Briar students and others from outside the campus community, competed in a variety of hunter and equitation classes.“We look forward to supporting the Sweet Briar competitors and our guest riders for our 100th Annual Horse Show,” said Sweet Briar College President Mary Pope M. Hutson in advance of the event.“This event is a testament to the importance of equestrian sports and their legacy at Sweet Briar. I am grateful to all members of the planning committee for helping to make this event happen, and can't wait to celebrate this momentous occasion with our entire Sweet Briar community.”This year's 100th Annual Horse Show built on the distant and recent history of equestrian competition and education. Sweet Briar College has two varsity intercollegiate teams: the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) and the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA). The NCEA team competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), which also hosts a nation's cup-style championship. These teams compete regionally and nationally, and the College also supports a show team and independent competitors who compete in local and USEF-rated competitions.Sweet Briar's varsity teams have enjoyed many recent successes. The NCEA team has qualified for Nationals every year since joining the association in 2017-18. The team was Single Discipline National Champions in 2021, and Reserve National Champions in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and Sweet Briar riders have been recognized for many post-season academic and athletic accomplishments.The College's IHSA team is one of Virginia's founding teams and has sent many riders and teams to Nationals over the years. The 2022 and 2006 teams finished in third place at Nationals. Other notable individual successes include Makayla Benjamin winning the coveted Caccione Cup at the 2018 Nationals. Emmy Longest, Robin S. Cramer, and Dina Orbison all won Individual National Championships during their time on the team.Riding at Sweet Briar began in 1910, but was not an organized sport until 1920. Since that time, the riding program has grown and evolved, thanks to its past and current instructors and faculty. These include Harriet Howell Rogers, professor of physical education and director of riding from 1924 to 1963, and Captain Vladimir Littauer, clinic instructor from 1930 to 1960, who brought the Forward Riding System to Sweet Briar. In 1967, Paul D. Cronin, director of riding, led the program and, in 1971, designed the new Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center, further enhancing the program's offerings and facilities.In 2001, Shelby French took over as director when Cronin retired, and in 2003, the College began offering two Equine Studies Certificates in teaching and schooling and barn management.A graduate of the class of 1993, Merilee“Mimi” Davis Wroten returned to Sweet Briar in 1996 as an instructor, coaching the IHSA team and riders for local shows and field riding. In 1999, she became the associate director of riding and, when French left in 2011 to lead the United States Hunter Jumper Association, Wroten took over as director. It is under her leadership that Sweet Briar riding has become what it is today, including the addition of the NCEA team, the renovation of the Howell Lykes Colton '38 Stables, the addition of the Richard C. Colton, Jr. Arena, and the excellence and strength of the program's instruction in the American Forward Riding System.Today, Sweet Briar owns 50 horses, boards 15 student-owned horses, has 90 students in its riding program, and 42 riders compete on the NCEA and IHSA teams. Sweet Briar Riding is supported by the Friends of Riding and the innumerable alumnae, families, fellow students, faculty, staff, and friends in its fan base.For prospective students seeking to combine academic excellence, leadership development, and a nationally recognized equestrian program, Sweet Briar College offers a distinctive educational experience on its 2,847-acre campus in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. Students can pursue their academic interests while participating in riding instruction, intercollegiate competition, and a supportive community dedicated to their success.Prospective students and families are encouraged to explore Sweet Briar College admissions, schedule a campus visit, and discover the academic programs, scholarships, and opportunities that make Sweet Briar unique.Learn more, schedule a visit, or apply at .

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Sweet Briar College Celebrates 100th Annual Horse Show, Marking a Century of Equestrian Excellence News Provided By Sweet Briar College October 31, 2026, 22:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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