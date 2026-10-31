Radian Leads Reports 42% Transfer-To-Application Rate On New Cash-Out Refinance Mortgage Live Transfers Spanning VA, FHA, Conventional And HELOC Programs

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Mortgage lenders buying leads are measured on funded loans, not on dials. Owning the phone numbers, the call routing and the recording of every transfer lets us show a lender exactly what happened on each call and price the program on the outcome that matters to them.” - Nick Block, Co-Founder, Radian Leads"Mortgage lead provider Radian Leads released first-week performance data from a cash-out refinance live transfer campaign delivered to a licensed mortgage lender. 42% of transfers progressed to a completed loan application, and all transfers involved homeowners seeking to access home equity through VA & FHA products. The company reported a cost per funded loan of $530 for the campaign and $802-$864 across its full spectrum of mortgage live transfers.

Scottsdale, AZ - October 31, 2026 - Radian Leads, a mortgage lead provider that delivers exclusive live transfers to mortgage lenders, today released performance data from the first week of a cash-out refinance live transfer campaign serving a licensed mortgage lender. The campaign, which began on October 27, 2026, screens homeowners for VA, FHA and conventional cash-out refinance, home equity line of credit (HELOC) and second-lien home equity programs before introducing them live to the lender's loan officers.

Campaign results, October 27 to October 31, 2026

During the campaign's first five days, 65 percent of live transfers routed to the lender's loan officer line connected with a loan officer, and 71 percent of connected calls met the campaign's billable threshold of at least three minutes of loan officer conversation. Of the billable transfers:



41.7 percent reached a completed loan application on the first call, with the loan officer collecting Social Security number and date of birth, income, asset and property information and, in most cases, pulling credit and running the file through automated underwriting.

83.3 percent progressed to identity or credit intake, including applications that were paused for a co-borrower, a credit freeze or a scheduling conflict and are set for follow-up.

100 percent involved homeowners seeking to access home equity. Requested products included VA cash-out refinance, FHA cash-out refinance, conventional cash-out refinance, HELOC and home equity second mortgages, with several borrowers comparing a cash-out refinance against a HELOC on the same call. Transfers averaged 23 minutes and 39 seconds of loan officer time. Calls that reached an application averaged 34 minutes and 24 seconds, and the longest single transfer ran 60 minutes and 45 seconds.



Transfer counts, connection status, call duration and application stage are taken from recorded, dual-channel call data captured on Radian Leads' own call infrastructure and reviewed call by call.

Cost per funded loan

For this campaign, Radian Leads reports a cost per funded loan of $530, calculated from the campaign's transfer price, its 41.7 percent transfer-to-application rate and an assumed 50 percent application-to-funding rate, a conservative figure relative to industry pull-through on refinance applications. Across its full spectrum of mortgage live transfer programs, where 19.6 percent of billable transfers have reached a completed application to date, the company reports a cost per funded loan of $802 to $864 at a 65 to 70 percent application-to-funding rate. Lenders evaluating mortgage leads typically compare these figures to the cost of acquiring a funded loan through internet leads, aged data, in-house outbound calling or paid media.

Company-owned telecom and call-review infrastructure

Radian Leads operates the telecom stack behind its mortgage leads rather than reselling a third-party feed. The company owns the inbound phone numbers consumers call back on, manages the call routing that connects a screened homeowner to the correct lender line, and records every transfer on both channels. Within 15 minutes of each call, the recording is transcribed and classified by loan type, product requested and application stage, and the result is published to a secure client dashboard where the lender can listen to the recording, read the transcript and request a replacement if a transfer fell outside the agreed criteria.

Because the lender's criteria are configured per campaign, the same infrastructure supports VA cash-out refinance leads for veteran homeowners, FHA cash-out and FHA streamline refinance leads, conventional cash-out refinance leads, HELOC and home equity leads, reverse mortgage leads and purchase leads, each screened against the lender's licensed states, minimum loan amount, credit profile and occupancy requirements.

“Mortgage lenders buying leads are measured on funded loans, not on dials,” said Nick Block, Co-Founder of Radian Leads.“Owning the phone numbers, the call routing and the recording of every transfer lets us show a lender exactly what happened on each call and price on the outcomes that matters to them.”

Availability

Radian Leads mortgage live transfer campaigns are available to licensed mortgage lenders, brokers and credit unions in the United States. Campaigns are configured around the lender's products, licensed states and consumer qualification criteria, with agreed transfer volume and delivery timeframe.

Lenders can review campaign options and request a quote at .

About Radian Leads

Radian Leads is a United States mortgage lead provider that delivers exclusive, pre-screened live transfers to mortgage lenders, brokers and credit unions. Founded in 2025, the company owns and operates its own phone numbers, call routing, call recording and transcription infrastructure, and screens opted-in homeowners against each client's criteria for VA, FHA, conventional, cash-out refinance, HELOC, home equity, reverse mortgage and purchase programs. Its mission is to give lenders a measurable, auditable source of funded loans, with every transfer recorded, reviewable and backed by a replacement policy. Radian Leads also serves motor vehicle accident law firms and life insurance carriers.

Learn more at .