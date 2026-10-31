Detroit CMM Calibration And Repair Expands Coordinate Measuring Machine Services Across Southeast Michigan

MENAFN - GetNews) Automotive suppliers across Southeast Michigan now have access to on-site CMM calibration, CMM repair and gage calibration from a regional provider.

DETROIT, MI - October 31, 2026 - Detroit CMM Calibration and Repair (1001 Woodward Ave, Suite 500, Detroit, MI 48226, (313) 998-5686) has expanded its CMM calibration schedule across a wider stretch of Southeast Michigan. The added capacity covers coordinate measuring machine calibration, CMM repair and gage calibration, giving automotive suppliers, stamping plants and tool-and-die shops a closer option for dimensional inspection work that once meant a longer wait for an out-of-state provider. The expanded coverage reaches manufacturers in Flint, Ann Arbor and Toledo, Ohio, in addition to the Detroit metro area.

For automotive suppliers and tool-and-die shops across the region, an out-of-tolerance coordinate measuring machine is a production risk, not a paperwork issue. Measurement drift can surface as first-article failures or inconsistent part acceptance, and either one tends to cost more the longer it goes unaddressed. Regular CMM calibration keeps inspection data defensible and helps plants in Jackson, Saginaw and Lansing avoid the downtime that comes with an unscheduled repair or a failed audit finding.

Services available through the expansion include CMM calibration and CMM repair for bridge, gantry and horizontal-arm machines, plus gage calibration, CMM programming and dimensional inspection support. Coverage extends to machines from Zeiss, Mitutoyo, Wenzel and Renishaw, as well as portable measuring arms used in incoming inspection. Both on-site and ship-in options are available, with scheduling that fits production calendars rather than a fixed window. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory under ISO 10360, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion. The additions build on existing calibration and repair capabilities across the region.

The expanded schedule reaches Detroit, Warren, Pontiac, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Grand Rapids in addition to the Flint, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Jackson, Saginaw and Toledo markets already served. Plants with portable gages or smaller CMMs can choose on-site and ship-in service options to fit calibration around their own production calendar. Plants that need an overdue CMM calibration brought current, or want to move gage calibration and dimensional inspection work to a provider based in the region, can contact Detroit CMM Calibration and Repair to check availability, and those wanting to confirm the company's standing can view our chamberofcommerce listing.

About the Company

Detroit CMM Calibration and Repair provides coordinate measuring machine calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration, dimensional inspection and CMM programming for automotive suppliers, stamping plants and tool-and-die shops across Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, Warren, Pontiac, Ann Arbor, Flint, Lansing, Jackson, Saginaw, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids and Toledo. On-site and ship-in scheduling keeps service convenient and local. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion. Located at 1001 Woodward Ave, Suite 500, Detroit, MI 48226. Call (313) 998-5686 or visit cmmcalibrationdetroit.

Contact:

Tom, Owner Detroit CMM Calibration and Repair 1001 Woodward Ave, Suite 500 Detroit, MI 48226 Phone: (313) 998-5686 Email:... Website: cmmcalibrationdetroit