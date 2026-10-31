Quickest Way To Get Funding For A Small Business Without Debt Starts With A 401(K) Rollover

MENAFN - GetNews)"Quickest way to fund a small business with a ROBS 401(k) rollover"IRA Financial's ROBS 401(k) lets entrepreneurs fund a small business with their own retirement savings in weeks, with no loan, no interest and no credit approval.

SIOUX FALLS, SD - October 31, 2026 - Bank and SBA loans can take 30 to 90 days and often require collateral, a personal guarantee and a down payment, so owners looking for the quickest way to get funding for a small business without debt are turning to their retirement savings; IRA Financial's Rollover for Business Startups (ROBS) 401(k) moves those savings into a new business in weeks, not months, with nothing to repay.

IRA Financial was built on the idea that retirement savers have more options than they're told. In 2008, tax attorney Adam Bergman, Esq. was researching a client's retirement options and found the answer in a law library in about two hours. He founded IRA Financial in 2010 to put that knowledge to work for investors and business owners. ROBS is part of that same playbook: the structure is permitted under the Internal Revenue Code and ERISA, and the IRS has said it is not considered an abusive tax avoidance transaction when it's run correctly.

The mechanics are what make it fast. The owner forms a C corporation, which sets up a new 401(k) plan. Funds from an existing 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), or traditional, SEP or SIMPLE IRA roll into that plan without taxes or early withdrawal penalties. The plan then buys stock in the company at fair market value, and the business has its working capital. Because there's no lender, there's no credit check, no underwriting queue and no monthly payment. Roth IRAs can't be used, and most owners who qualify have at least $50,000 saved. Staying compliant means filing Form 5500 every year and getting an annual business valuation.

IRA Financial has seen what retirement dollars can do when they back a small company. Client Danny used his Self-Directed IRA to invest $5,500 in a startup, and that stake grew to $13.5 million.

"The biggest mistake we see is treating ROBS like a loan you can sort out later," said Adam Bergman, Esq., founder of IRA Financial. "It's a qualified retirement plan from day one. If you skip the annual Form 5500 or the valuation, you put the entire structure at risk. Fast funding is only worth it if the plan stays compliant for as long as you own the business."

Entrepreneurs can learn more and start a ROBS 401(k) at irafinancial. IRA Financial charges a $3,500 setup fee and a flat $1,200 annual fee covering plan administration and compliance, with no transaction fees and no fees that scale with the plan's value.

About IRA Financial

IRA Financial, founded in 2010 by tax attorney Adam Bergman, Esq., provides Self-Directed IRA, Checkbook IRA, Solo 401(k) and ROBS 401(k) solutions that let investors and business owners put retirement savings to work in alternative assets and their own companies. Its mission is to give people direct control over their own retirement savings, with transparent flat-fee pricing and in-house tax and compliance expertise. IRA Financial serves more than 27,000 active accounts across all 50 states, with more than $8 billion in assets and a 97% client retention rate. Learn more at irafinancial.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or investment advice. Business owners should consult a qualified professional before using retirement funds to finance a business.