Budanov: Humanitarian Mission In Oleshky Ends Successfully, All Sides Acted Professionally

According to Ukrinform, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this on Facebook.

"Residents evacuated from Oleshky are safe. The humanitarian mission has ended successfully," Budanov said.

He noted that behind these official words are human lives, years of pain and waiting. "The oldest woman rescued is 94, while the youngest child is just one year old. Tears, embraces and, finally, the first moments of peace without constant fear for their lives."

"This unprecedented mission was made possible thanks to the coordination and personal involvement of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump," Budanov said.

He expressed gratitude to President Volodymyr Zelensky for his consistent political will to save Ukrainian citizens.

Budanov also thanked Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets for his work, resilience and coordination of efforts directly on the ground, noting: "Throughout the entire operation, we remained in constant contact."

"All sides honored their agreements and acted professionally," Budanov said.

Humanitarian mission from Oleshky arrives in Ukraine

He added that much would remain behind the scenes. "But we will continue our work: humanitarian special operations must continue and be turned into systematic solutions," he said.

On October 31, a Ukrainian delegation that had carried out a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

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