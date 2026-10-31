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Russian Drone Crashes In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

Russian Drone Crashes In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District


Date: 2026-10-31 05:36:14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, a UAV crashed in an open area in the Darnytskyi district," the post reads.

Read also: Russian attack knocks out power at critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, disrupts water supply

Earlier, debris from a Russian drone fell on the premises of a shopping mall in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district. A 12-year-old girl was injured.

Illustrative photo: AI

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UkrinForm

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