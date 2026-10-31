Russian Drone Crashes In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District
"According to preliminary information, a UAV crashed in an open area in the Darnytskyi district," the post reads.Read also: Russian attack knocks out power at critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, disrupts water supply
Earlier, debris from a Russian drone fell on the premises of a shopping mall in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district. A 12-year-old girl was injured.
Illustrative photo: AI
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