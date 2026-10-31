Brunswick Recruits 8-Person Investor Perception Intelligence Team From S&P
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK, LONDON and CAPE TOWN-Corporate and financial advisory firm Brunswick has added S&P Global's eight-person investor perception intelligence team, the company posted on LinkedIn.
The team-led by Robin Auten, Qian Shin, Sean Ellerker and Jacqueline Braun-comprises eight colleagues based across New York, London and Cape Town and specializes in conducting investor perception studies for large and mid-cap companies around the world. Their work provides senior leaders with direct, detailed insight into how investors view their company, leadership, strategy, performance and prospects
Austen (pictured) previously worked at IHS Market and Morrow & Co, will serve as global head of investor perception intelligence at Brunswick Group.
The team will build on and expand Brunswick's existing investor engagement and advisory capabilities, bringing greater depth, scale and data-driven insight to work the firm does with clients. Beyond individual perception studies, the team brings access to proprietary historical benchmarking and other data.
The team-led by Robin Auten, Qian Shin, Sean Ellerker and Jacqueline Braun-comprises eight colleagues based across New York, London and Cape Town and specializes in conducting investor perception studies for large and mid-cap companies around the world. Their work provides senior leaders with direct, detailed insight into how investors view their company, leadership, strategy, performance and prospects
Austen (pictured) previously worked at IHS Market and Morrow & Co, will serve as global head of investor perception intelligence at Brunswick Group.
The team will build on and expand Brunswick's existing investor engagement and advisory capabilities, bringing greater depth, scale and data-driven insight to work the firm does with clients. Beyond individual perception studies, the team brings access to proprietary historical benchmarking and other data.
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