Amit Shah Attends Sardar Patel Exhibition On National Unity Day 2024

Amit Shah Honors Sardar Patel on National Unity Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the exhibition of 'Sardar Patel: Life and Times' on the occassion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). In a post on X, Union Home Minister remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the architect of modern India, emphasising that his leadership provided the direction that serves as the foundation for a self-reliant India today.

The Union Home Minister also praised the exhibition, emphasising that every young person who has nation-building as their life mission should visit it. Shah further highlighted that the book titled 'Sardar Patel: A Pictorial Biography,' based on India's first Home Minister's personality and achievements, was also released at the event.

Reflecting on Patel's Leadership and Legacy

"Freedom fighter, architect of modern India, builder of the nation's administrative system, and sentinel of farmers' rights-Sardar Sahab's leadership in every role has given India the direction that today forms the foundation of self-reliant India. On his birth anniversary, the exhibition 'Sardar Patel: Life and Times' was inaugurated in New Delhi by the Indian Council of Historical Research. Every young person who has made nation-building the mission of their life should certainly visit this exhibition. At the same time, the book 'Sardar Patel: A Pictorial Biography,' based on Sardar Sahab's personality and achievements, was also released here," said Shah.

The government has been observing October 31 as National Unity Day since 2014 to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the political integration of India and reaffirm the nation's commitment to unity, integrity and security.

Prime Minister Modi on Patel's Vision

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 said that it is difficult to imagine modern India without Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, emphasising that it was Patel's vision that kept the country secure from the "Himalayas to the Indian Ocean" in the turbulent aftermath of the 1947 partition.

Addressing the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade here on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the Prime Minister highlighted that Patel not only united India geographically but also bound it in a lasting bond of emotional unity.

“Sardar Patel is that gem of a personality in India's history, without whom imagining today's India is difficult. Sardar Patel has shaped India into its present form. Even after Partition, it was Sardar Patel who kept India safe from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean!” PM Modi said.

“Sardar Patel once again laid the foundation of that same India. He not only united the geography of the country but also wove the nation into the thread of emotional unity,” he added.

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