Kyrgyzstan Expands Bishkek-Kuntuu-Shopokov Road To Four Lanes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Reconstruction of the Bishkek-Kuntuu-Shopokov road is underway in Kyrgyzstan, with the 12.4-kilometer route being expanded to four lanes.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic, workers are continuing to lay the second layer of asphalt using stone mastic asphalt technology along the section between kilometers 5 and 6.

More than 30 units of specialized machinery and over 70 workers are currently involved in the project.

The Bishkek-Kuntuu-Shopokov road is one of the important transport routes in the Sokuluk district. The reconstruction aims to improve road infrastructure, create more convenient conditions for traffic, and enhance safety for residents and drivers.

Furthermore, the quality of the road construction work is being monitored by the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Trend estimates that the reconstruction of the Bishkek–Kuntuu–Shopokov road could improve traffic flow and transport connectivity in Sokuluk district. Widening the road and upgrading its pavement are expected to facilitate vehicle movement, improve driving conditions, and reduce the likelihood of disruptions caused by inadequate road infrastructure. The improvements could also make journeys more predictable for residents and commercial transport operators.

According to Trend 's calculations, if the upgraded road reduces average travel time by an estimated 5–10%, regular users could benefit from shorter journeys and lower time-related transport costs. If traffic demand subsequently increases by around 3–5% annually, the expanded road could provide additional capacity to accommodate growing vehicle flows.