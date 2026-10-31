DPR Proposes Regulations For Tree-Hole Fumigation
The department has opened a 45-day public comment period to collect feedback on the proposed changes, through December 14, 2026. Comments can be submitted online through DPR's SmartComment public comment portal, by email to ..., or by U.S. mail. Mailed comments must be sent to:
Ashley Anderson, Regulations Coordinator
Department of Pesticide Regulation
1001 I Street, P.O. Box 4015
Sacramento, California 95812-4015
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