Antonio Rao And Rao Designs Bring Residential And Commercial Design Expertise To Southwest Florida

MENAFN - GetNews)"“My background in construction taught me to think beyond how a project looks on paper,” said Antonio Rao, founder of Rao Designs, LLC.“We consider how the space will function, how the plans will translate on the job site, and what our clients need to move forward. Whether we're working with a homeowner or a builder, our focus is clear communication, detailed drawings, and practical design.”"

October 31, 2026 - Naples, Florida - Founded in 2013 by Antonio Rao, Rao Designs, LLC is a Naples-based design and drafting firm specializing in residential and commercial projects throughout Southwest Florida. Serving homeowners, builders, developers, and business owners, the company provides comprehensive design, construction documentation, and engineering services for projects ranging from custom waterfront residences to commercial renovations and new construction.

A Foundation Built on Construction Experience

Antonio Rao's career began in the construction and remodeling industry, where he developed a practical understanding of how design decisions translate into finished structures. His experience in the field shaped his approach to creating spaces that balance aesthetics, functionality, and constructability.

Building on that experience, Rao created a firm that combines construction knowledge with his passion for residential and commercial design. Today, Rao Designs works closely with clients to develop thoughtful designs supported by detailed construction drawings and professional engineering services.

Custom Residential Design

Rao Designs specializes in custom homes, additions, and renovations, with a portfolio featuring contemporary waterfront residences, coastal-inspired homes, and properties designed around Southwest Florida's distinctive lifestyle.

Notable projects include Conners Vanderbilt Beach Estates, a three-story waterfront residence featuring an elevated pool, spa, and cascading water feature; The Moorings Residence, distinguished by vaulted ceilings, exposed wood trusses, and seamless indoor-outdoor living; and Bluewater Residence, featuring an open interior, covered lanai, swimming pool, and private canal-side dock.

The firm's work has also received recognition in Gulfshore Life, which featured Antonio Rao's design involvement in a coastal contemporary waterfront residence in collaboration with Naples Luxury Builders and Design West.

From preliminary floor plans and exterior elevations to detailed construction documents, Rao Designs assists homeowners and builders in developing plans tailored to each property's characteristics and the client's vision.

For additions and renovations, the firm also provides existing-condition measurements, as-built drawings, proposed layouts, and structural coordination.

Commercial Design and Engineering Services

Beyond residential design, Rao Designs provides services for offices, restaurants, retail establishments, warehouses, multifamily properties, and other commercial developments.

The firm's commercial capabilities include space planning, new construction design, additions, renovations, tenant improvements, construction documentation, and structural engineering.

Each project is developed according to its intended use, existing building conditions, and applicable permitting requirements, with services defined by the project's scope.

Structural Engineering and Specialized Design Services

Rao Designs integrates professional engineering support into its design process through a Florida-licensed Professional Engineer, providing signed and sealed structural plans within the engineer's professional scope.

The firm's additional services include:



Structural Engineering: Foundation design, framing plans, structural details, and coordination with building departments.

Pools and Spas: Pool layouts, structural plans, hydraulic calculations, and related permit documentation.

Screen Enclosures and Lanais: Enclosure layouts, structural connections, wind-load calculations, and foundation details.

Site Planning and Drainage: Building placement, setbacks, grading, elevations, driveway layouts, and stormwater planning. Septic System Design: Site evaluations, system layouts, tank and drainfield sizing, and supporting permit documentation.

By offering these complementary services, Rao Designs helps clients coordinate the design and technical documentation required for their projects.

Serving Southwest Florida

Headquartered in Naples, Rao Designs serves clients throughout Collier and Lee counties, including Bonita Springs, Sanibel Island, and surrounding communities.

The company works with homeowners, contractors, builders, and commercial property owners, offering communication in English, Spanish, and Italian.

Rao Designs continues to build on its foundation of construction experience, practical design, and attention to detail.

For additional information, project inquiries, or to explore the company's residential portfolio, visit or call (239) 243-1534.

About Rao Designs, LLC

Rao Designs, LLC is a Naples, Florida-based residential and commercial design and drafting firm led by Antonio Rao. The company provides custom home design, commercial design, construction documentation, structural engineering, renovations, pools and outdoor living plans, site planning, drainage, and septic design throughout Southwest Florida.