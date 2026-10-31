Luxury Villa Rental Agency In St Barts, Art De Vivre, Upgrades Its Concierge Service Ahead Of The 2026-2027 High Season

MENAFN - GetNews) Art de Vivre Villas upgrades the complimentary concierge service included with every booking across its 80-villa St Barts portfolio, enhancing how it arranges private chefs, boat charters, airport transfers and restaurant reservations personally through founders Dorian and Alexis, with a 5% service fee, ahead of the 2026-2027 high season.

GUSTAVIA, St Barts - October 31, 2026 - Art de Vivre Villas, a boutique luxury villa rental agency in St Barts with a curated portfolio of 80 named villas, is rolling out an upgraded concierge experience ahead of the 2026-2027 high season, with enhanced private chefs, boat charters, transfers and reservations arranged through its complimentary concierge service. Led by founders Dorian and Alexis, the agency serves an international clientele drawn roughly 80% from North America, 10% from France and the remainder from markets including Brazil, Switzerland, Germany and the UK. Nearly half of the company's 43 Google reviews name one of the two founders personally, reflecting how closely the agency ties its service to a single point of contact rather than a rotating staff.

Every booking includes a complimentary concierge service that arranges airport transfers, private chef bookings, day-trip boat charters, restaurant reservations, grocery pre-stocking, babysitting and car rental arrangements, plus six-day-a-week housekeeping and welcome gifts on arrival. The concierge team draws on relationships built over years on the island to secure tables and activities guests often cannot book on their own, particularly when a restaurant or boat is already full. Ahead of the 2026-2027 high season, the agency is rolling out an upgraded version of this St Barts concierge service, with expanded private chefs, boat charters, transfers and reservations now available to travelers booking their stay.

"Clients tell us the difference isn't the villa, it's knowing that we will pick up the phone throughout their stay, not a booking platform's support queue," said Alexis, co-founder of Art de Vivre Villas. "Almost half of our 43 Google reviews mention one of us by name, and that's not an accident: when a restaurant is fully booked or a boat we'd recommend is already out, our relationships on the island are what can get a guest in anyway."

Reviewers of Art de Vivre repeatedly describe the agency as "always available" and "super responsive, super reliable," language that recurs across the company's Google reviews alongside the phrase "a concierge that truly knows the island." Clients also credit the agency with helping them access properties and experiences that were otherwise fully booked or difficult to reach, a pattern the founders attribute to the agency's deliberately small scale.

"We stay a two-person team on purpose, even across 80 villas, because a guest who calls us on day three of their stay should be talking to the same person who planned their trip in January," said Dorian, co-founder of Art de Vivre Villas. "That continuity is what the service is built around."

With the 2026-2027 high season approaching, weekly rates across the portfolio range from roughly $4,000 to $500,000 depending on the villa and season, with the complimentary concierge service included at every price point rather than scaled to it. Guests interested in neighborhoods including St Jean, Flamands, Lurin, Marigot and Petit Cul de Sac can review villa details and submit inquiries through the agency's villa portfolio.

About Art de Vivre Villas

Art de Vivre Villas is a boutique villa rental agency in St Barts with a complimentary concierge service included in every booking rather than sold separately. Its 80-villa portfolio is priced from roughly $4,000 to $500,000 a week depending on property and season, backed by a 5% service fee, with inquiries answered within 24 hours. Guests work with founders Dorian and Alexis directly, from first inquiry through checkout, rather than a rotating staff or high-volume booking desk.