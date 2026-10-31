Deputy PM, Youth Minister Inspect Rehabilitation Of Al-Hassan Stadium In Irbid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri, accompanied by Minister of Youth Raed Adwan, inspected on Saturday evening the ongoing progress of the pitch rehabilitation project at Al-Hassan Stadium in Irbid Governorate.

During the site visit, the ministers were briefed on the current phase of operations, which involves completing the installation of drainage pipes and laying gravel foundation layers in preparation for laying natural turf harvested from agricultural nurseries. The project aims to meet certified engineering and technical standards to enhance stadium readiness and support local sports clubs.

The ministers also reviewed ongoing maintenance operations at the venue's Olympic swimming pool to verify compliance with technical and safety specifications.

The inspection tour was attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Youth Mazen Abu Baqar, along with members of the Al-Hassan Youth City Board of Directors, including Chairman of the Greater Irbid Municipality Committee Imad Al-Azzam, President of the Irbid Chamber of Industry Hani Abu Hassan, Director of the Irbid Water Administration Saleh Al-Momani, and senior ministerial officials.

//Petra// AF