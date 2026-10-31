Air Defense Neutralizes 122 Russian Drones, Two Banderol Missiles On Saturday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

From 06:30 to 19:30 on October 31, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 168 strike UAVs (51 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types of UAVs, as well as S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles.

Zelensky: Russia fired 17 ballistic missiles overnight, took no steps toward de-escalation in energy

According to preliminary data, during this period, air defense shot down or suppressed 122 UAVs (37 of them jet-powered) and two S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles.

The Air Force added that about 30 attack drones were still in Ukrainian airspace.