Air Defense Neutralizes 122 Russian Drones, Two Banderol Missiles On Saturday
From 06:30 to 19:30 on October 31, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 168 strike UAVs (51 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types of UAVs, as well as S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles.Read also: Zelensky: Russia fired 17 ballistic missiles overnight, took no steps toward de-escalation in energy
According to preliminary data, during this period, air defense shot down or suppressed 122 UAVs (37 of them jet-powered) and two S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles.
The Air Force added that about 30 attack drones were still in Ukrainian airspace.
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