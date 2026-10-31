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Air Defense Neutralizes 122 Russian Drones, Two Banderol Missiles On Saturday

Air Defense Neutralizes 122 Russian Drones, Two Banderol Missiles On Saturday


Date: 2026-10-31 04:36:45

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

From 06:30 to 19:30 on October 31, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 168 strike UAVs (51 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types of UAVs, as well as S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles.

Read also: Zelensky: Russia fired 17 ballistic missiles overnight, took no steps toward de-escalation in energy

According to preliminary data, during this period, air defense shot down or suppressed 122 UAVs (37 of them jet-powered) and two S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles.

The Air Force added that about 30 attack drones were still in Ukrainian airspace.

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UkrinForm

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