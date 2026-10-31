Putin's Return To G20 Summit Risks 'Normalizing' Russia's War Crimes In Ukraine Kallas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Ukrinform reports, citing Politico.

She stressed that Russia's return to such international forums would effectively "normalize" the crimes that the aggressor country commits in Ukraine every day, in violation of the principles of the UN Charter.

The news outlet notes that Putin has not yet confirmed whether he would attend the December summit hosted in the U.S. His last in-person attendance at a G20 meeting was in 2019 – three years before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kallas' remarks come amid growing frustration among EU countries over Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's attendance at a G20 ministerial gathering in Atlanta.

Kallas accuses Lavrov of lying at G20 foreign ministers' meeting

Kallas noted that Europeans do not want to be photographed alongside Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, but his presence gives them an opportunity to immediately refute Russian lies.

In addition, Kallas hailed the U.S. decision to sell Ukraine 500 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems, calling it a very positive step, and urged allies to continue tightening sanctions against Russia.

She also rejected the Pentagon's calls for NATO countries to tone down their criticism of Moscow, stressing that staying silent about a threat will not make it disappear.

As Ukrinform reported, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband accused his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in the United States. He also addressed Lavrov directly, calling Russia an aggressor and reminding him of the Russian army's war crimes against Ukrainians.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to attend the G20 summit in Miami and meet with Vladimir Putin if the United States invited the Kremlin leader to the forum.

In April, it became known that the United States planned to invite Putin to the G20 leaders' summit scheduled for December 14-15 in Miami.