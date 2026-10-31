Global Partnerships Vital To Biodiversity Conservation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strong institutions, international partnerships and community involvement are critical to advancing biodiversity conservation.

This is according to the panellists at the Global Biodiversity Alliance conference and Financing Forum emphasised during a discussion which closed the first day of the event on Thursday.

The discussion examined how countries can move beyond establishing biodiversity targets and translate their commitments into practical action, particularly through stronger institutional capacity, sustainable financing and collaboration with local communities.

Panellists highlighted the importance of developing effective systems and partnerships that allow countries to implement conservation programmes while ensuring that local communities benefit from protecting and restoring their natural resources.

Community participation was another major focus, with one panellist highlighting the importance of allowing villages to identify their own development and conservation priorities.

“This is a process through which communities, the village, will come together to define priorities, what they want to see within the community and what kind of biodiversity they want either to protect or to bring back,” the panellist explained.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of ensuring that communities benefit directly from conservation initiatives, including through carbon financing arrangements.

“Right now, we are giving about 30 per cent of the carbon proceeds to our community,” another panellist shared, outlining how benefit-sharing arrangements can support communities involved in conservation efforts.

Guyana's longstanding commitment to protecting its natural resources and expanding its protected areas was also recognised during the discussion, with emphasis placed on building on existing conservation experience.

Panellists further called for increased access to financing for biodiversity initiatives, particularly for countries and community-based organisations that play a direct role in protecting natural ecosystems.

The importance of international cooperation and knowledge-sharing was also emphasised, with one panellist noting that countries can learn from successful conservation initiatives elsewhere.

“There are so many positive things happening around the world that maybe countries don't need to start from zero. We can learn from each other,” the panellist said.

The discussion concluded with a call for greater collaboration, with the Global Biodiversity Alliance identified as an important platform for countries to exchange experiences, strengthen partnerships and advance practical solutions to biodiversity challenges.

The first day of the conference brought together international leaders, policymakers, development partners and environmental stakeholders to discuss strategies for protecting biodiversity and strengthening global cooperation.

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