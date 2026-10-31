(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Press Releases 10/31/2026 Please note: absentee and early voting data are unofficial and subject to change.



Statewide Early Voting and Absentee Ballot Totals Method of Voting Totals Votes Cast as of that day through all methods

438,451 Count of Absentee Ballots Issued 71,597 Count of Absentee Ballots Returned 50,109 Count of Early Votes 388,342

Statewide Early Voting Daily and Cumulative Totals Party Affiliation Early Votes on October 30 Early Votes to Date All Parties 40,815 388,342 Democrats 17,210 186,985 Republicans 8,854 76,101 Unaffiliated 14,149 120,069 Other 602 5,187

Early Voters with Same-Day Registration: 4,876

Statewide Absentee Ballot Cumulative Totals Party Affiliation Absentee Ballots Returned to Date All Parties 50,109 Democrats 25,784 Republicans 9,134 Unaffiliated 14,514 Other 677

Municipalities with Most Early Votes City/Town Early Votes to Date West Hartford 8,558 Norwalk 8,036 Milford 7,540 Fairfield 7,348 Stamford 7,342 Hamden 6,795 Stratford 6,705 Greenwich 6,073 Southington 5,861 Manchester 5,860

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Contact: Matthew Clyburn

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(959) 274-6725

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Early Voting and Absentee Ballot Totals as of October 30 News Provided By October 31, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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