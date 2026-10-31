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Early Voting And Absentee Ballot Totals As Of October 30


Date: 2026-10-31 03:46:02

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Press Releases

10/31/2026

Please note: absentee and early voting data are unofficial and subject to change.


Statewide Early Voting and Absentee Ballot Totals
Method of Voting Totals
Votes Cast as of that day through all methods
438,451
Count of Absentee Ballots Issued 71,597
Count of Absentee Ballots Returned 50,109
Count of Early Votes 388,342

Statewide Early Voting Daily and Cumulative Totals
Party Affiliation Early Votes on October 30 Early Votes to Date
All Parties 40,815 388,342
Democrats 17,210 186,985
Republicans 8,854 76,101
Unaffiliated 14,149 120,069
Other 602 5,187

Early Voters with Same-Day Registration: 4,876

Statewide Absentee Ballot Cumulative Totals
Party Affiliation Absentee Ballots Returned to Date
All Parties 50,109
Democrats 25,784
Republicans 9,134
Unaffiliated 14,514
Other 677

Municipalities with Most Early Votes
City/Town Early Votes to Date
West Hartford 8,558
Norwalk 8,036
Milford 7,540
Fairfield 7,348
Stamford 7,342
Hamden 6,795
Stratford 6,705
Greenwich 6,073
Southington 5,861
Manchester 5,860

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Contact: Matthew Clyburn
...
(959) 274-6725


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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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