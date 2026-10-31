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Khamenei: All US, Israeli Assets Must Be Within Military Reach

Khamenei: All US, Israeli Assets Must Be Within Military Reach


Date: 2026-10-31 03:35:58

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei called for a comprehensive update of the military target database to bring all "physical and non-physical assets" of the United States and Israel within the reach of Iran's Armed Forces.

In posts on X following a meeting with senior military commanders, Khamenei also said any level or type of threat must be met with an "immediate, impactful, and geographically unrestricted response."

Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said on Saturday that Iran is "relentlessly" strengthening its military readiness, citing United States President Donald Trump's "track record of betraying diplomacy."

The remarks come amid fears of renewed United States and Israeli strikes on Iran, with reports suggesting attacks could follow the US midterm elections.

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