La Paz, Baja California Sur, Makes Waves As A Surf And Adventure Destination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From the Pacific waves of Cerritos to the world-renowned winds and waters of La Ventana, La Paz offers desert landscapes, outdoor adventures and the natural beauty of Baja California Sur

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An international surf competition is returning to the Pacific coastline of La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, this November, bringing renewed attention to a region known for its ocean sports, outdoor adventures and distinctive Baja lifestyle.

The third edition of the

A Destination for Surf, Wind and Water Sports

Surfing is only one part of the region's appeal. La Ventana and El Sargento are recognized destinations for kitesurfing and windsurfing, drawing enthusiasts who come for the seasonal winds and coastal setting. Visitors can also explore the region through sailing, kayaking, paddleboarding, snorkeling and scuba diving.

The waters surrounding La Paz offer opportunities to encounter remarkable marine life, while boat excursions to Espiritu Santo Island and its surrounding waters introduce visitors to one of the region's most distinctive natural environments. From time on the water to exploring remote beaches, the area offers experiences for a range of interests and skill levels.

Beyond the Beach: Baja California Sur Outdoor Lifestyle

The landscape also extends well beyond the shoreline. Desert trails, rugged mountain terrain and open coastal landscapes create opportunities for hiking, cycling, off-road exploration and other outdoor pursuits. Sandboarding adds another dimension to the region's adventure offering, while glamping and small-scale accommodations allow visitors to experience

Baja's natural surroundings with comfort and a closer connection to the landscape. This combination of ocean, desert and outdoor experiences makes La Paz an appealing option for travelers looking beyond a traditional beach vacation-whether they are planning a dedicated surf trip, an active getaway or a longer exploration of Baja California Sur.

Accessible from the Western United States and Beyond

La Paz is accessible through direct air service from Los Angeles on Alaska Airlines, with a flight time of approximately two and a half hours, making it a convenient option for visitors from Southern California and other Western U.S. markets. Access is also available through Los Cabos International Airport or via direct domestic flights from several cities across Mexico, offering multiple routes to the region for visitors from the United States and international markets.

With the Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos bringing international attention to its coastline, La Paz is using the occasion to showcase its established surf culture, marine activities and diverse outdoor experiences.

For more information about La Paz, Baja California Sur, visit .

Attachments



Surf the Waves at Playa Cerritos, La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico Kite Surfing at La Ventana, La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico

CONTACT: Marisol Hernandez Fideicomiso de Turismo de La Paz 305-300-2249...