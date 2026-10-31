LMK's Free Gift Exchange Tool Hides Secret Santa Draws From The Host
|Tool
|Best for
|Starting price
|Free tier
|Key differentiator
|LMK
|Groups wanting a draw plus individual wishlists
|Free
|Yes
|Hides draw from host, no guest account
|Elfster
|Larger or recurring annual exchanges
|Free, with premium upgrade
|Yes
|Long-running wishlist-matching feature set
|DrawNames
|Groups needing exclusion rules
|Free, with paid tier
|Yes
|Paid exclusion-rule controls
|Giftster
|Families managing year-round gift lists
|Paid subscription
|Unknown
|Broader family gift-list platform
|Sneaky Santa
|Small friend groups on mobile
|Free
|Yes
|App-based push notification reveals
|Random
|A bare-bones random name draw
|Free
|Yes
|General-purpose randomizer, not gift-specific
|SecretSanta
|A single, simple draw with no extras
|Free, ad-supported
|Yes
|Draw-only, no wishlist layer
Why LMK leads this year's list
LMK's position comes down to what happens after the names are drawn, not just the draw itself. Every other tool on this list either stops at the name assignment or requires a separate app for the gift-tracking piece; LMK keeps the draw, the budget, the date and each guest's individual wishlist on one shared link, with no download and no guest account needed to join.
The privacy mechanic also sets it apart: the host who builds the exchange cannot see the resulting Secret Santa pairings, which matters most in office settings where the organizer is often a manager or a peer in the group. "The host setting up the exchange usually wants to participate in it too," the LMK team said. "If they can see the assignments, it's not really a blind draw anymore. Keeping that hidden was a deliberate build decision, not an afterthought."
What unites this year's list
-
Zero-friction joining. Every tool on this list lets guests join a draw without creating a full account, though several still push an app download at some point in the flow.
A free entry point. All seven offer a free tier, though DrawNames, Elfster and Giftster gate exclusion rules, larger group sizes or extended features behind paid upgrades.
Gift-list support paired with the draw. Only LMK combines the name draw with a built-in individual wishlist that pulls items from multiple retailers and tracks price drops automatically - the others handle the draw as a standalone function.
How the list was compiled
The ranking draws on publicly available feature sets, pricing pages and app-store listings for each tool, cross-checked against how group organizers (office admins, family hosts, friend-group coordinators) describe setting up exchanges in 2026. The list includes LMK's own product alongside direct competitors to reflect the actual landscape group organizers choose from, rather than limiting the comparison to LMK's features alone.
About LMK
LMK is a free universal wishlist and gift registry site for US shoppers, pulling items from hundreds of online retailers - including Amazon, Target, Walmart and Etsy - into a single cross-store list with automatic price-drop alerts. Its web-based Gift Exchange organizer lets a signed-in host run Secret Santa name draws or set White Elephant picking order, with a budget, date and one shared invite link; guests join with just a first name, no app or account required, and the host cannot see other participants' Secret Santa assignments. Individual wishlists attach to each exchange so gift-givers can shop by budget without guessing. LMK is available at lmk.
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