SERES Reports Q3 2026 Results: Revenue Of RMB 28.08 Billion, Net Profit Of RMB 1.42 Billion

MENAFN - GetNews)On October 30, SERES announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Revenue for the quarter reached RMB 28.08 billion, and net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company came to RMB 1.42 billion, marking a return to profitability.

High-end L ineup Keeps Expanding; AITO M 9 Maintains Lead Above RMB 500,000

Since the beginning of this year, AITO's product range has continued to expand, and its products have further realised their high-end value. Deliveries of the AITO M9 Ultimate have begun. The AITO M9 has been the best-selling model priced above RMB 500,000 for four consecutive months, and cumulative deliveries of the AITO M6 have passed 60,000 units. The new AITO M8, upgraded across six key areas of the ownership experience, will go on sale on November 13, and the company is set to enter a new, strong product cycle.

In Brand Finance's Automobiles 100 2026 ranking, AITO placed first among Chinese luxury automotive brands with a brand value of USD 3.448 billion. AITO recently showcased the AITO M9, M8, M7 and M6, together with the SERES MF Platform and its latest technologies, at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. It also announced its entry into the European market in autumn 2027, which is an important step in the brand's global expansion.

Buybacks and Share Purchases Signal Confidence; Boosting Investor Confidence Through Action

SERES has increased both the scale and the intensity of its R&D investment. Its platform-based architecture and reuse of hardware and software modules further strengthen its core competitiveness. In-house developments including the SERES MF Platform 2.0, the new-generation Super Range Extender System and its intelligent safety system have entered rollout, and the company is expanding into new areas such as embodied intelligence.

In the capital markets, SERES has also moved to strengthen investor confidence. Year to date, the company has repurchased 17.5357 million shares for about RMB 983 million in total. Directors, senior executives and core team members have completed a RMB 148 million plan to buy A-shares and H-shares, and a purchase plan by the controlling shareholder is under way.

Market analysts note that ramping sales of high-end models and a broader product lineup are adding new growth momentum. Combined with steady progress in overseas expansion and new businesses, this points to stronger earnings elasticity and growing room for growth in Q4.

About SERES Group

Founded in 1986, SERES is a technology-driven company with new energy vehicles (NEVs) at the core of its business. Listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, SERES is also recognized among China's Top 500 Enterprises. The company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales and service of new energy vehicles, as well as core electric powertrain technologies.

The name SERES is derived from the ancient Greek word for the“Land of Silk”, symbolizing the East, sophistication and luxury. Inspired by the spirit of the Silk Road, SERES is committed to building a luxury automotive brand that brings Chinese innovation to the global stage.

About AITO

The AITO brand is built on the philosophy of“Intelligence Redefining Luxury.” With outstanding intelligent features and refined luxury quality, it has become the top-selling Chinese luxury car brand in China in 2025. The AITO lineup surpassed one million cumulative deliveries in just 46 months, setting a new delivery speed record for Chinese luxury new energy vehicle brands.