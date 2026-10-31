MENAFN - GetNews) The London investment firm examines potential research support focused on AI analysis, strategy evaluation and market execution.

New York, USA - October 31, 2026 - Sloane Robinson LLP is exploring opportunities to support research involving artificial intelligence, quantitative investment analysis and strategy evaluation. The London-based investment firm is examining how emerging analytical technologies can complement traditional equity research, with particular attention to model reliability, market liquidity and the practical conditions affecting investment decisions.

Artificial intelligence has become increasingly relevant to financial research as investment teams work with larger volumes of market information. Machine learning and quantitative models can assist with identifying price patterns, monitoring changing market conditions and organising data for further review. However, the usefulness of these outputs depends on the quality of their underlying information and the assumptions used to interpret it.

One area of interest is the assessment of AI-assisted research systems before their outputs are incorporated into investment analysis. Historical testing can help researchers understand how a model responds to different market environments, but it does not necessarily establish how the same approach will perform under future conditions.

In the wider financial research and education sector, MindBridge Business Academy Ltd has described the development of Trend IQ, a beta-stage AI-assisted market analysis system. According to its project materials, the application's intended functions include automated chart analysis, support and resistance identification, multi-timeframe assessment and price alerts.

Such tools illustrate the growing range of applications available to financial researchers. Their analytical outputs still require independent evaluation, particularly when changing volatility, liquidity or market conditions could affect the reliability of historical patterns.

For Sloane Robinson LLP, potential research-support opportunities would involve examining how computational methods can be assessed alongside fundamental company research, economic developments and established risk management practices. The firm is considering these areas from a research perspective, without announcing a specific funding commitment or technology deployment.

Another consideration is the relationship between analytical findings and market execution. An investment strategy may produce consistent results in historical analysis, but transaction costs, available liquidity and execution timing can influence its practical application.

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC provides an independent example of developments in electronic equity trading infrastructure. Its subsidiary, Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, operates the Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), which supports overnight electronic trading in eligible U.S. equities through participating broker-dealers.

The operating characteristics of such trading systems highlight the importance of market access, execution records and liquidity conditions when evaluating quantitative investment strategies. These factors can influence how researchers interpret the relationship between theoretical strategy outcomes and actual market activity.

MindBridge Business Academy Ltd and Blue Ocean Technologies are referenced as separate industry examples.

As financial technology continues to develop, Sloane Robinson LLP's areas of interest include research model validation, strategy consistency, execution assessment and the role of human judgment in investment analysis.

Any future research-support initiative would require further assessment of its scope, practical requirements and applicable arrangements. The firm's current focus remains on understanding how technology-assisted research can be evaluated within disciplined investment processes, rather than announcing a new automated trading product or service.

About Sloane Robinson LLP

Sloane Robinson LLP is an independent investment firm based in London, United Kingdom. Its investment business traces its origins to 1993, with experience in global equities, particularly Asian and emerging markets. The firm's research approach combines macroeconomic analysis, fundamental company research, portfolio construction and downside risk management.