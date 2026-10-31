UN-Habitat Gains Green Climate Fund Accreditation To Advance Urban Climate Action

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)The Green Climate Fund Board has confirmed UN-Habitat as an Accredited Entity at its 46th meeting, opening new opportunities to expand climate investment in cities and human settlements across developing countries.

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is the world's largest dedicated climate fund. Its Accredited Entities work with countries to develop funding proposals and, when approved by the Board, manage and monitor climate projects and programmes.

“UN-Habitat brings critical expertise in sustainable urban development to GCF's network of Accredited Entities. This partnership creates new opportunities to expand investment in climate-resilient cities, settlements and essential urban services across developing countries,” said Achala Abeysinghe, Director of the Green Climate Fund's Department of Investment Services.

Accreditation will enable UN-Habitat to help governments translate urban priorities identified in their Nationally Determined Contributions and National Adaptation Plans into proposals for practical action. This includes work on climate-resilient housing, urban basic services and communities most vulnerable to climate impacts, particularly those living in informal settlements.

“UN-Habitat is proud to receive GCF accreditation, opening new opportunities to turn national and local climate priorities into action,” said Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat.“With governments and partners, we will advance climate-resilient housing and basic services for vulnerable communities, especially in informal settlements. We thank the GCF, Member States and partners for their trust and support.”

Following the accreditation process, UN-Habitat will continue to work with national institutions, local governments and financing partners to develop urban climate proposals for GCF consideration. The focus will be on turning national commitments into locally relevant investments that strengthen housing, basic services and resilience in communities facing the greatest climate risks.

Cover photo: A view of Incheon, Republic of Korea, home to the headquarters of the Green Climate Fund (GCF). © Shutterstock

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UN-Habitat gains Green Climate Fund accreditation to advance urban climate action News Provided By UN Human Settlements Program October 31, 2026, 18:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations



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