Early Voting Ends Saturday Reminders For Election Day November 3

COLUMBIA, S.C. (October 30, 2026) – As the last day for early voting in the Statewide General Election is Saturday , October 31, the State Election Commission (SEC) is sharing reminders for voters returning absentee ballots and those planning to vote in person on Election Day, November 3.

Election Day Reminders

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Any voter who is in line by 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Before heading to the polls, voters are encouraged to visit scVOTES or contact their county voter registration office to verify their polling place and review their sample ballot. Be sure to bring a valid Photo ID to vote.

Returning an Absentee Ballot?

Voters who still have an absentee ballot should return their ballots to their county voter registration office or early voting center during the early voting period, no later than 7:00 p.m. on November 3. Instead of mailing your ballot, consider delivering your ballot in person to ensure it arrives on time. Voters cannot return their absentee ballot to their polling place. Be sure to sign the voter's oath and have the return envelope witnessed before returning the ballot. Make sure the witness provides an address. An authorized returnee may return a ballot on a voter's behalf if the required authorized returnee form is completed. Voters returning an absentee ballot in person must present a valid Photo ID.

Stay Connected!

Election results will be available on election night at scVOTES. Voters can also stay connected with the SEC on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn for election updates and information.

Access your sample ballot, polling places, and get all the essential election information at scVOTES or by contacting your county voter registration office.

Posted in Press Release Back to All News

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Early Voting Ends Saturday; Reminders for Election Day November 3 News Provided By South Carolina Election Commission October 31, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.