AG Sunday's Narcotics Team, Partners Charge Store Owner, Employees With Selling Illegal THC, Marijuana Products At Northcentral Pa. Stores

HARRISBURG - Attorney General Dave Sunday, along with law enforcement partners, announced felony drug-dealing charges regarding over-the-counter sales of illegal THC/marijuana products in northcentral Pennsylvania.

Majid Syed, 45, owner of two Fuel On gas station/convenience stores in Cameron and Elk counties is charged with felony corrupt organizations, possession with intent to deliver, and dealing in proceeds of illegal activity.

Two employees of the Elk County store - Adnan Pillay, 33, and Haji Afzal, 64 - are charged with the same crimes regarding that Ridgway business.

All three defendants surrendered for arraignments Friday morning. Bail was set at $100,000 unsecured for Syed, and $50,000 unsecured apiece for Pillay and Afzal.

According to a collaborative, long-term investigation, the defendants knowingly sold the illegal products, which were pure marijuana or contained illegal levels of THC.

“Residents recognized these stores as scourges on their communities and called on law enforcement to act - we did, and these are the results,” Attorney General Sunday said.“These illegal products, which included packaging designed to attract children, were sold every day out of these two store fronts. As of today, that illegal activity is over.”

Earlier this year, Attorney General Sunday joined law enforcement partners in Westmoreland County to announce charges and statewide seizures of illegal THC/marijuana products, and an ongoing campaign to target“smoke shops” knowingly selling the addictive, harmful products.

Regarding the recent investigation and charges, the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics Investigation was assisted by the North Central Drug Task Force, Emporium Borough Police Department, Ridgway Borough Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Cameron County District Attorney's Office and the Elk County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators seized numerous products from the stores and more than $10,000 cash.

The respective district attorneys' offices will prosecute the cases. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

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AG Sunday's Narcotics Team, Partners Charge Store Owner, Employees with Selling Illegal THC, Marijuana Products at Northcentral Pa. Stores News Provided By Pennsylvania Attorney General October 31, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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