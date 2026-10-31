Creating Jobs In Allegheny County: Governor Shapiro Secures Nearly $4 Million Investment From Tronix3d To Expand Its Pittsburgh Operations, Creating 47 New Jobs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Commonwealth is investing $200,000 to support the 3D printing company's expansion in Pittsburgh.

This announcement builds on the Shapiro Administration's successful strategy to drive economic growth, create jobs, and position the Commonwealth as a national leader in innovation and manufacturing.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has competed for and won over $43 billion in private sector investments that are creating nearly 29,000 new jobs across Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a nearly $4 million investment from Tronix3D to expand its 3D printing and manufacturing operations in Allegheny County. The Shapiro Administration is investing $200,000 in the project, creating 47 new jobs over the next three years while retaining 18 existing, full-time positions.

Tronix3D is more than tripling its production space, expanding from 3,700 to 12,000 square feet by relocating from the third to the fourth floor of its facility at 6901 Lynn Way in Pittsburgh. The expansion will increase the company's production capacity and allow them to serve clients in the defense and robotics industries.

“Tronix3D's decision to expand here will strengthen Pittsburgh's role in developing cutting-edge technologies that support industries from robotics and aerospace to defense - all while creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians throughout Allegheny County,” said Governor Shapiro.“My Administration is focused on winning investments like this to ensure we can continue creating a Commonwealth where innovative companies choose to grow. We're going to keep working to attract and retain companies that create good jobs and drive long-term growth in our communities.”

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger was in Pittsburgh today to celebrate Tronix3D's expansion.

“Pennsylvania is building a stronger, more innovative economy by investing in companies that are pushing the boundaries of advanced manufacturing,” said Secretary Siger.“Tronix3D's expansion is a great example of how we're helping innovative businesses grow, bring cutting-edge technologies to market, and create good-paying jobs right here in the Commonwealth. Under Governor Shapiro's leadership, we're making strategic investments that strengthen our manufacturing base and ensure Pennsylvania remains competitive in the industries shaping our future.”

Tronix3D is a 3D printing company that supports the robotics, automotive, aerospace, medical, and defense industries.

“Tronix3D is grateful for the Commonwealth's support as we expand our advanced manufacturing operations in Pittsburgh,” said Mike Vindler, CEO, Tronix3D.“This investment will allow us to increase our production capacity, create 47 new jobs over the next three years, and continue supporting critical industries including robotics, defense, aerospace, and Physical AI right here in Pennsylvania.”

Coordinated by Governor Shapiro's BusinessPA team, Tronix3D received a funding proposal from DCED for a $200,000 Pennsylvania First grant. With this Commonwealth support, the company will be able to purchase new manufacturing equipment needed to fill their expanded space.

“Tronix3D's expansion shows what it means when companies choose to build their future in Allegheny County. We appreciate Governor Shapiro's investment and continued partnership in helping our local companies grow,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.“From Neighborhood 91 at the airport to the Mon Valley, we are continuing to invest in sites, businesses and workforce development to ensure southwestern Pennsylvania remains competitive in advanced manufacturing, robotics and aerospace, and that our residents share in the opportunities these growing industries create.”

“We want Pittsburgh to be a city where businesses of all sizes can start, grow, and succeed,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor.“Tronix3D's decision to more than triple its production space and create 47 new jobs, with support from Governor Shapiro's administration and our economic development team, shows how homegrown businesses can build on their success, expand their operations, and continue growing Pittsburgh's advanced manufacturing sector.”

“Tronix3D's growth demonstrates the incredible strength and trajectory of Southwestern Pennsylvania's advanced manufacturing and technology ecosystem,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO, Pittsburgh Regional Alliance.“Expanding operations in Pittsburgh not only creates valuable jobs but also bolsters the supply chains powering our region's key sectors – from robotics to aerospace. We're grateful for the Shapiro Administration's partnership in backing innovative, high-growth companies that are shaping our region's economic future.”

“I am extremely honored today to celebrate the expansion of Tronix3D and all the jobs, opportunities, and innovations that this expansion will create. The Senate Democratic Caucus has been keenly focused on growing Pennsylvania's economy and investing in industries like technology and robotics that allow our commonwealth to forge a path for the nation,” said Senator Jay Costa, Minority Senate Leader, PA's 43rd Senate District.“Alongside the Department of Community and Economic Development and Tronix3D, I look forward to seeing the benefits of new jobs and continued technological progress in Allegheny County and beyond.”

“Tronix3D expanding in our district is great news because it will allow them to do more of what they have been doing so successfully with their rapid 3D printing and prototyping – helping other local tech firms thrive and get their products to market faster,” said Representative Abigail Salisbury, PA's 34th House District.“Beyond fueling local tech, Tronix3D has a history of partnering with regional schools and workforce programs. Seeing them grow means we can hope to see more of that outreach and its benefits to local students and job seekers.”

The Governor's Economic Development Strategy is a targeted plan designed to help Pennsylvania win and become a national leader in economic development, innovation, and job creation. Manufacturing is one of the key industries outlined in the strategy that will help the Commonwealth build on its competitive advantages and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

Accelerating Innovation and Helping Companies Grow in Pennsylvania

In the 2026-27 budget, Governor Shapiro secured $125 million to create the Innovate in PA 2.0 program to provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth's innovation network to help these companies succeed. The program will support innovation across Pennsylvania by:

Attracting more investment to Pennsylvania companies – the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority will be recapitalized to attract additional private venture capital and increase investment in our businesses. Competing for more federal and outside funding – the Federal Award Match Grant Program will provide state matching funds to help Pennsylvania companies and organizations compete for high-impact federal, private, and public grants. Turning more ideas into companies – The Venture Studio Grant Program will support venture studios that strengthen technology transfer and company formation while building innovation ecosystems in communities, including rural and underserved areas.

Shapiro Administration's Progress to Grow Pennsylvania's Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

From day one, the Governor has been laser-focused on delivering results for the people of Pennsylvania - and it's working.

In every corner of the Commonwealth, businesses are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians - from SendCutSend in Luzerne County, Conair in Venango County, Merck in Montgomery County, GSK in Montgomery County, CP Industries in Allegheny County, Bell & Evans in Lebanon County, Tandem Foods in Allegheny County, Philips in Mifflin County, Burlington Stores Inc. in Philadelphia, Chobani in Lehigh County, Gerard Daniel in York County, Brunk Industries in Armstrong County, GE Vernova in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties, The Wenger Group in Adams County, Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania's Business Climate and Growing Economy Is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive - attracting over $43 billion in private-sector investment while creating nearly 29,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, based on analysis done by Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. The Commonwealth was recently ranked the top state for business in the Northeast by CNBC in its Top States for Business in America rankings ― the highest Pennsylvania has been ranked in 15 years. Area Development ranked Pennsylvania as the top Northeastern state on its “Best States for Business” list and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for“Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Pennsylvania ranks among the top states in the nation for five-year new business survival.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration's efforts to support Pennsylvania's workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read more about Governor Shapiro's 2026-27 budget, view the Governor's remarks as prepared here, or watch the Governor's delivered remarks here.

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Creating Jobs in Allegheny County: Governor Shapiro Secures Nearly $4 Million Investment from Tronix3D to Expand its Pittsburgh Operations, Creating 47 New Jobs News Provided By October 31, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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