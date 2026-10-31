AURAK Celebrates Industry Partnerships By Honoring 60 Organizations At Leading Partner Recognition Event

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RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, October, 2026: As part of its commitment to strengthening academia-industry collaboration, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) honored 60 companies and organizations through its Leading Partner Recognition Program, celebrating their contributions to advancing industry partnerships and bridging the gap between higher education and the professional world.Representing diverse industries across the UAE, particularly Ras Al Khaimah, the partners were recognized for their significant contribution to AURAK's institutional growth and industry engagement. The university reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening these strategic partnerships, ensuring its academic programs remain aligned with evolving industry demands, emerging trends, and workforce needs.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Khalid Hussain, Provost at AURAK, remarked that industry partnerships help bridge academic learning with professional practice, allowing students to apply knowledge in real-world setting, and boost student confidence and career direction. He also pointed out that industry feedback on evolving skill requirements enables the university to reform teaching methodologies and curriculum preparation.

In a welcome speech, Mohammad Abdulquader, Senior Director of Office of Institutional Advancement and External Relations, AURAK, hailed the role of the industry partners in providing students with opportunity to test skills alongside seasoned professionals. He also noted that the relationship between the university and industry represented a strategic partnership rather than a transactional one, focused on trust and shared objectives.

The recognized industry partners represented a diverse range of sectors, including government, hospitality and tourism, construction, banking, utilities, energy, technology, artificial intelligence, maritime and port operations, diplomatic missions, aviation, sustainability, healthcare, media, insurance, architecture, engineering, and real estate.

Among the major organizations honored at the event were Baker Hughes, Parsons, IBM, Wynn Al Marjan, Radisson, Halliburton, Julphar, RAK Innovation City, RAKBANK and RAK Ports.

The event was supported by Emirates, MAG Lubricants, Pinnacle, Alec Holdings, efe (education for employment), RAK Properties and Movenpick Hotels & Resorts, as sponsors.

AURAK, one of the leading universities in the UAE, has been constantly fine-tuning its strategies through constant engagement with industry partners, to provide students with hands-on experience, broaden their horizons, and have a tangible impact on the world around them.

AURAK continues to advance its commitment to bridging academia and industry through strategic partnerships that align academic programs with evolving workforce demands. These collaborations enrich student learning through practical experience, industry exposure, and career opportunities while fostering innovation and community impact. The university's annual Career Week further strengthens these connections, bringing together industry leaders and emerging talent to shape a future-ready workforce.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah:The American University of Ras Al Khaimah AURAK, located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university thatoffers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With afocus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators intheir respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides studentsunparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.