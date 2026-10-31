New Memoir Explores How Choices, Compassion, And Forgiveness Shape A Life After Tragedy

PANACA, NEVADA - October 31, 2026 - Surviving a life-threatening tragedy can change the course of a person's life. But what happens in the decades that follow? In his debut memoir, AFTER SURVIVAL: A Memoir of Choice, Consequence, and the Life That Followed, author Shane Neilsen explores a deeply human question: How do the choices we make after life's most difficult experiences ultimately define who we become?

Published September 17, 2026, through Neilsen Storyworks, LLC, AFTER SURVIVAL begins with a devastating childhood accident in Las Vegas. At just ten years old, Neilsen fell onto an exposed steel reinforcing bar that penetrated his skull and injured his brain. His survival was extraordinary, but the accident represents only the opening chapter of a much larger story spanning more than fifty years. Four years later, in 1979, a motorcycle accident resulted in a second serious brain injury and permanent hearing loss in his left ear.

Rather than portraying survival as a singular triumph, Neilsen examines the complicated realities of living afterward. Through experiences involving marriage, fatherhood, faith, grief, caregiving, difficult relationships, and personal failures, he reflects on the decisions and people that shaped his understanding of responsibility, forgiveness, and compassion.

Among the memoir's most poignant accounts are the heartbreaking loss of his sister Michelle, the enduring influence of his parents, his missionary experiences in England, and his unexpected friendship with Pat McConnell, whose life and friendship taught Neilsen to look beyond personal struggles and recognize the dignity and worth of every person.

Since the book's publication, readers have begun sharing personal connections to its stories, recognizing reflections of their own experiences with hardship, loss, strained relationships, faith, and forgiveness. These responses underscore a central theme of the memoir: Although circumstances differ, the struggle to find meaning, accept responsibility, and move forward is deeply human.

The memoir has also received recognition from professional reviewers. Reedsy Discovery gave AFTER SURVIVAL a four-star review, with reviewer Elizabeth Javor observing, "After Survival earns its conclusions the hard way, which is what makes this book worthwhile."

Literary Titan gave the memoir a five-star review and published an October 22, 2026, interview with Neilsen titled "Choices That Shaped the Man." In the interview, Neilsen discusses the vulnerability required to acknowledge his shortcomings and the unexpected influence of people he encountered throughout his life.

"Some of the people I thought I'd been sent to help were actually helping shape the rest of my life,” Neilsen reflected.

For readers navigating traumatic brain injury, grief, caregiving, difficult family relationships, or questions of faith and personal growth, AFTER SURVIVAL offers an honest perspective on resilience. Its message is not that suffering automatically produces wisdom, but that growth often emerges through humility, accountability, forgiveness, and the willingness to make a different choice.

Ultimately, Neilsen's story invites readers to consider not simply what they have survived, but how they choose to live afterward.

AFTER SURVIVAL: A Memoir of Choice, Consequence, and the Life That Followed is available for purchase through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers can explore the memoir and find purchasing information at neilsenstoryworks/after-survival.

About the Author

Shane Neilsen is a first-time author and co-founder of Neilsen Storyworks, LLC, an independent publishing company based in Panaca, Nevada, established with his wife, Randi. A survivor of a traumatic childhood brain injury, Neilsen draws on more than five decades of life experiences to explore faith, family, personal responsibility, forgiveness, and meaningful change. Through his writing, he hopes to encourage readers to recognize their own worth, appreciate the people who have shaped their lives, and remember that it is never too late to make another choice. He lives in Panaca with his wife, Randi.