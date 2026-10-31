Gloversville Maple Farm Brower Road Sugarhouse Explains Four Steps From Tree To Bottle

MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: Brower Road Sugarhouse Brower Road Sugarhouse in Gloversville is sharing how its 100 percent pure New York State maple syrup is tapped, boiled, bottled and graded. The four steps help local buyers choose syrup for the pantry or for gifts.

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. - October 31, 2026 - Brower Road Sugarhouse, a Gloversville maple farm, is sharing the four steps that take its 100 percent pure New York State maple syrup from tree to bottle. Owner Jim Deming offers the advice to help shoppers choose syrup for the pantry and for gifts this fall.

The syrup on shelves in late October was made months earlier. Deming taps sugar maples in early spring and boils the sap in stainless evaporators. He filters and bottles it by hand, then grades each batch by flavor and color. It started as a weekend hobby, when Deming and his father tapped a few sugar maples behind their family home in the Southern Adirondacks. The sugarhouse opened in 2005.

Key facts:



Brower Road Sugarhouse makes 100 percent pure New York State maple syrup.

Trees are tapped in early spring, the peak season for sap.

Sap is boiled in stainless evaporators, then filtered and bottled by hand. The farm opened in 2005 and lists Gloversville, Kingston and Newburgh among its service areas.

When is maple sap collected?

Brower Road Sugarhouse taps its sugar maples in early spring, when the sap runs rich and flavorful. That spring run sets the supply for the year. Every bottle sold in the fall and winter comes from it.

How is pure maple syrup boiled and bottled?

The sap goes into stainless evaporators for a traditional boil, which Deming uses to keep the taste authentic. Each batch is then filtered and bottled fresh by hand. Deming pairs old-fashioned techniques with modern care and precision. He has refined the process since those first weekend taps with his father.“Today, I'm proud to offer maple products for families, food lovers, and gift-givers who value authenticity, quality, and the natural sweetness of pure maple syrup,” said Jim Deming, owner.

“Today, I'm proud to offer maple products for families, food lovers, and gift-givers who value authenticity, quality, and the natural sweetness of pure maple syrup.” - Jim Deming, Owner, Brower Road Sugarhouse

How do I choose a maple syrup grade?

Each grade at Brower Road Sugarhouse carries its own flavor and color profile. Buyers can compare grades by how they plan to use the syrup, from the breakfast table to a gift box. Not sure which grade fits a recipe or a gift? Call the sugarhouse at 518-775-6499 before buying.

About Brower Road Sugarhouse

Brower Road Sugarhouse is a family maple farm in Gloversville, N.Y., in the Southern Adirondacks. Owner Jim Deming taps, boils, filters, hand-bottles and grades 100 percent pure New York State maple syrup. The sugarhouse opened in 2005, serves Gloversville, Kingston and Newburgh, and is listed as open 24 hours, seven days a week.

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