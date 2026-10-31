Garland Caterer The Gracefull Table Is Open Seven Days A Week This October

MENAFN - GetNews) The Gracefull Table, a Garland caterer, is open seven days a week this October. Hosts in Garland and surrounding areas within a 10 to 20 mile radius can reach the business any day, weekends included.

GARLAND, TX - October 31, 2026 - The Gracefull Table, a caterer in Garland, is open seven days a week this October. It serves Garland and surrounding areas within a 10 to 20 mile radius. The business opened in 2017 and has worked from the area ever since.

The seven-day schedule matters to local hosts. A catering question that comes up on a Saturday or Sunday can reach the business that same day, so nobody has to hold the call until the work week starts. The service area runs 10 to 20 miles out from Garland and takes in many nearby communities. Customers can call 469-877-4323 or use the website.

Key facts:



Business type: Caterer

Location: Garland, Texas

Hours: Open seven days a week

Service area: Garland and surrounding areas, within a 10 to 20 mile radius Opened: 2017

What days is the caterer open?

The Gracefull Table is open seven days a week, Monday through Sunday. That schedule holds this October. Customers in the Garland area can contact the caterer on a weekday or a weekend by calling 469-877-4323.

What area does the caterer serve?

The Gracefull Table serves Garland, Texas, and surrounding areas within a 10 to 20 mile radius. Anyone who lives or hosts an event inside that range falls within the service area. To check a specific location, call 469-877-4323.

How long has the business been operating?

The Gracefull Table opened in 2017. It has served Garland and the surrounding area since that year and keeps a seven-day schedule.

About The Gracefull Table

The Gracefull Table is a caterer based in Garland, Texas. It opened in 2017 and is open seven days a week. The business serves Garland and surrounding areas within a 10 to 20 mile radius. It can be reached by phone at 469-877-4323.

Visit or call 469-877-4323.