Amman Vision, EFS Host Community Dialogue On Environmental Partnership In North Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) Amman Vision for Treatment and Recycling (AVTR) and EFS Facilities Services hosted a community forum on Saturday titled "Neighborhood and Environmental Partnership Meeting," bringing together Members of Parliament, Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) officials, environmental advocates, and local community representatives from North Amman.

The meeting aimed to introduce the operational scope of both companies and their roles in upgrading municipal waste management and environmental services across North Amman. The forum provided a platform for direct engagement between corporate leaders, local officials, and residents to advance sustainable development goals.

Representatives from AVTR and EFS presented their operational frameworks and advanced waste treatment technologies, highlighting their ongoing coordination with GAM to elevate local environmental standards and address public needs.

The event concluded with an open floor discussion where community leaders shared proposals to enhance neighborhood sanitation and public environmental awareness. Newly recruited municipal sanitation workers were also recognized during the session for their essential role in maintaining urban cleanliness.

//Petra// AF