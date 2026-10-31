Orthopedic Association Announces 15Th International Conference, Dedicates Event To Hmoud Village Martyrs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) Ahmad Hazaimeh, President of the Jordan Orthopedic Association (JOA) and head of the 15th International Conference of the Association, announced on Saturday that the upcoming conference scheduled to run from November 4 to 7, 2026, in Amman under the title "Hmoud Village Session" will be one of the largest in the association's history.

Speaking at a press conference, Hazaimeh stated that the scientific program features approximately 266 lectures, alongside specialized workshops covering all subspecialties of orthopedic surgery, drawing participation from diverse surgical schools and international experts.

He emphasized that the broad regional and international attendance offers orthopedic specialists, consultants, and resident physicians a unique opportunity to review cutting-edge therapeutic techniques and exchange clinical expertise.

Hazaimeh noted that the association decided to dedicate the conference to the memory of the national martyrs who lost their lives in the terrorist incident in Hmoud village, Karak Governorate. He stated that naming the event the "Hmoud Village Session" serves as a tribute to their sacrifice and affirms that Jordan's path of progress, resilience, and nation-building continues undeterred by adversity.

Yousef Khair, Head of the Conference's Scientific Committee, highlighted the comprehensiveness of this year's program, noting that it provides an interactive platform for dialogue and clinical skill enhancement.

Meanwhile, Omar Al-Asmar, Head of the Conference's Media Committee, underscored that the extensive international participation reflects global confidence in Jordan's advanced medical sector and its standing as a regional hub for specialized healthcare conferences.

//Petra// AF